Nambardar burns stubble, suspended

Phagwara, November 20
Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal has suspended a Nakodar village nambardar on the charge of burning paddy stubble in his fields. The suspended nambardar has been identified as Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Sehowal village.
The suspension orders were issued as the Supreme Court and the Punjab Government had enforced a ban on stubble burning after the onset of paddy harvesting season and ordered strict action against violators.
Sarabjit Singh's primary responsibility was to educate other farmers about refraining from stubble burning as per the directives issued by the court and the state government.
However, he disregarded these instructions and set the crop residue on fire in his fields. Sarabjit has been fined Rs 5,000 and asked to appear in person before the authorities concerned on November 28 to submit his explanation.
