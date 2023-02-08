Student excels in competition

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Narinder Kaur Virdi, a student of class X, from Swami Sant Dass Public School, Phagwara, has bagged the first position in a state-level competition, “Vidhyarthi Vigyaan Manthan”, held in Amritsar. She has been awarded with a trophy and certificate, besides a cash prize of Rs 5,000. She has qualified for the national-level competition, which would be held in Kerala in May. Anju Mehta, principal, congratulated the student and wished her luck for future endeavours.

Blessing Day at State Public School

Blessing Day was celebrated in State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, to shower blessings upon the outgoing students of Class XII. A candle ceremony was conducted in which students of Class XII handed over the light of wisdom and responsibilities to juniors to carry forward their legacy. They bestowed blessings to the students not only for board exams but for future also. Master Triman Singh was selected as Mr SPS and Miss Rajvir Kaur was selected as Ms SPS. Principal Savina Bahl wished luck to the outgoing students.

Jahnvi shines in youth parliament

Jahnvi Aggarwal, an alumnus of Apeejay College of Fine Arts, secured the second prize at a state-level and first prize at the regional-level Online Youth Parliament organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs. Accomplishing this, Jahnavi has got a golden opportunity to visit Delhi Parliament House on February 23 and 24. Principal Neerja Dhingra congratulated her and wished her luck for her bright future. She thanked Navjot Deol of Department of English for her continuous guidance.

College Faculty participated in event

Faculty from Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala, participated in recently organised competitions of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. The competitions were based on composing patriotic songs, lullaby writing and rangoli. These competitions were organised at district, state and national levels. The chief aim behind organising these online competitions was to encourage and recognise talent and creativity of Indian bards and artists possessing distinguished feats. Faculty from Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala, participated enthusiastically in these competitions. Dr Jasdeep Kaur, assistant professor from PG Department of Punjabi, received the second prize in national-level lullaby-writing competition. Dr Jasdeep Kaur was felicitated with an appreciation letter, cash prize worth Rs 75,000 and a memento by Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for Culture, Government of India. In this competition, approximately 5 lakh participants from 28 states participated. Principal Archna Garg lauded the distinct and prodigious creativity of thought and linguistic expression of Dr Jasdeep Kaur and congratulated her on her grand accomplishment.

Gyan Ganga held in Doaba College

Doaba College organised ‘Gyan Ganga -2023: Create, innovate and Celebrate’ that was attended by more than 600 participants from 24 schools. The theme of the event was ‘Decoding Panchtatva: The Science of Wellbeing’. The inaugural session began with the lighting of a lamp by Dhruv Mittal, treasurer, Doaba College Managing Committee, Pardeep Bhandari, principal, Doaba College, Prof KK Yadav and Prof Arvind Nanda, programme director, Rajiv Khosla, HoD, Biotechnology and Coordinator. Principal Pardeep Bhandari welcomed all and discussed the importance of Panchtatva. He referred young school children from various schools as the future of nation who will lead the country in coming decades. He emphasised on the tradition of deep rootedness in Doaba College. He focused on the importance of happiness in life. He motivated students to add tiny successes together to make them bigger in near future.