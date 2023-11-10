Student goes missing from madrasa

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 9

The police have registered a case under Section 346 of the IPC against unknown persons on the charge of abducting a minor student, Mohammad Sadiq, from his madrasa.

The complaint was lodged by the madrasa owner, Nuran Shah, a resident of Thakarwal village. The complainant told the police that Mohammad Sadiq (12) was studying in his madrasa at Panchhat village and lived in a hostel. He was found missing under mysterious circumstances since November 4. He expressed doubts that someone had kidnapped the student. The police are investigating the matter.

In a second case the police have booked seven persons, including the owner of an eating joint under the Punjab Excise Act, for serving liquor to customers near Elite Cinema last night. The eating joint was raided by SSP, Batala. The suspects were later released on bail.

In another case, the police have registered a case under Sections 160,151, 342 and 506 of the IPC and Sections 27, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 68, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act against six persons, including a few PG owners near Law Gate, Miherru, on the charges of violating law by renting out rooms without verification and serving liquor in dhabas without licence.

In the fourth case, the police have booked two youths under the Gambling Act and recovered an amount of Rs 5,240 from them.

