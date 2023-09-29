Student groups advocate for Bhagat Singh Employment Act

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 28

Remembering Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his 116th birth anniversary, volunteers of All-India Students Federation (AISF) and All-India Youth Federation (AIYF) came together to stage a volunteer-sammelan at the Desh Bhagat Yadgaar Hall here today. Their unified purpose: advocating for the implementation of the Bhagat Singh National Employment Guarantee Act (BNEGA).

Amidst heartfelt tributes paid to the statue of the iconic freedom fighter, a march in support of the Act, which pledges to provide employment to all unemployed youth in India, was taken out from the Desh Bhagat Yadgaar Hall to the Press Club Chowk. Students raised spirited slogans that both honoured the legendary revolutionary and criticised the government for disregarding the aspirations of the youth.

Student leaders articulated their commitment to mobilising unemployed youth across the country. They said they view Bhagat Singh’s birthday as a pivotal opportunity to escalate their campaign for the National Employment Guarantee Act, given the alarming statistics of 40 crore unemployed people in India.

Student leader Charanjit Singh highlighted the exploitation of youngsters by private companies through the use of low-cost labour. Singh conveyed the Act’s significance as a beacon of hope for the unemployed. Besides, the students’ federation demanded free education in the state and equal employment opportunities.

Singh further said, “To transform this ‘Act’ into a reality, it is imperative for the youth to unite and vocally advocate for their rights.”

