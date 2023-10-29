Student hangs self to death at PG room

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 28

A student of Lovely Professional University (LPU), Phagwara, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his room at a paying guest accommodation near Law Gate, LPU, here, this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Varun Kumar Subudhi (21), a resident of Kondapur, Telangana. He was a final-year student of BTech. The police said stress due to domestic problems was suspected to be reason behind the suicide. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and kept the body in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, Phagwara.

The family members of the deceased had been informed about the incident. The body would be handed over to the family after post-mortem examination, the police said.

The police are, however, investigating the matter from various angles.

