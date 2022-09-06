Student held with ganja

Phagwara, September 5
The Satnampura police arrested a Kerala resident and seized 1,100-gm ganja from his possession on Sunday night. SP Mukhtiar Rai said the accused presently residing near Law Gate Miherru was nabbed at a checkpoint near Hardaspur village on Sunday. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the arrested accused.
