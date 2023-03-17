Students allege rude behaviour by bus staff

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 16

Members of the Punjab Students’ Union have submitted a memorandum to the DC office alleging misbehaviour by conductors in public buses in Jalandhar. Claiming that the bus conductors misbehave with students, they submitted a memorandum to Assistant Commissioner Gursimranjit Kaur, addressed to the Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner, today.

They also complained that they are dropped off way behind the bus stops. PSU state leader Manganljit Pandori, district secretary Ramandeep Kaur, Alisha, Anchal, Yashraj, among others were present on the occasion.