Students allege rude behaviour by bus staff

Jalandhar, March 16
Members of the Punjab Students’ Union have submitted a memorandum to the DC office alleging misbehaviour by conductors in public buses in Jalandhar. Claiming that the bus conductors misbehave with students, they submitted a memorandum to Assistant Commissioner Gursimranjit Kaur, addressed to the Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner, today.
They also complained that they are dropped off way behind the bus stops. PSU state leader Manganljit Pandori, district secretary Ramandeep Kaur, Alisha, Anchal, Yashraj, among others were present on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
11 big banks create US$ 30 billion rescue package for First Republic
First Republic serves a similar clientele as Silicon Valley ...
6 die in fire in Hyderabad multi-storey commercial complex
The 6 were found in an unconscious condition by firemen in a...
Death toll in UP cold storage roof collapse rises to 8; CM sets up probe panel
The chief minister has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2...