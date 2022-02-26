'Students caught up in Ukraine due to compulsory classes by Kharkiv varsity'

Parents say they could not book flights for their wards earlier as medical university delayed decision to allow students to take online classes

'Students caught up in Ukraine due to compulsory classes by Kharkiv varsity'

Jalandhar-based Pavittar Singh shows the picture of his daughter Jasmine Kaur on his phone outside helpline office in Jalandhar on Friday.

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, February 25

Many parents of the MBBS students studying in Ukraine have said that it was because of the delay on the part of Kharkiv National Medical University to allow the students to take online classes owing to which they could not book flights for them earlier.

City-based Shivang Sharma, who is stranded at the Kharkiv metro station

“My daughter Jasmine Kaur would have been with us well in time, had there been no insistence from the side of the university authorities. We had been after her since the past few weeks telling her that she should get her flight booked and return as soon as possible. But she told that she could not take a break from the university at this crucial juncture for it was important for all the third and fourth year students to continue their classes till few days back. When she finally agreed, we could get the earliest ticket on February 26. Had the Russian attack not started, she would have been with us tomorrow,” said Pavittar Singh, who is the branch manager of LIC in Jalandhar.

Nitin Arora with his friends waiting for a train at Kharkiv in Ukraine.

Pavittar Singh added: “My daughter had been residing in an apartment close to the metro station at Kharkiv. She and her roommates had been rushing to the metro every time the sirens were blared. The station is at a three-minute distance from their apartment. When things would normalise, they would return to the apartment, cook and have meals and take some rest. They had been following this practice since yesterday. But today, they were all told to use the basement of the apartment itself whenever the siren was sounded. On our part from here we have been trying to soothe and calm them as much as possible. We asked them if they could reach borders, but they said that it is 17-hour run from Kharkiv and the whole route is rid with risks and challenges. So we advised them to stay where they are till the time some official help reaches them. We just hope that they stay connected on phone.”

Like Jasmine, there are other MBBS students caught up due to compulsory classes. Jyoti Sharma, a government school teacher from Kapurthala, said her son Shivang Sharma is pursuing MBBS in fourth year from Kharkiv and is currently putting up at the metro station there. “He just has few water bottles and packets of chips since yesterday. We were expecting him to be back by February 28 as he had got the flight booked but we did not know that the things would take a turn this way. We could not get an early ticket as he had been attending compulsory university classes till the last week and then there were no flights available till February 28.” She added: “I am really worried at the situation and want him back by any means.”

Rajesh, father of Nitin Arora, who too is stranded in Ukraine, said: “All that we want is that our son should somehow reach the borders. He is already making his best attempts. Once he reaches the camp, he might be air-lifted by the Indian government.” His family resides at Sangat Singh Nagar here.

Why Indian students choose Ukraine for medical degree?

Parents of the MBBS students studying in Ukraine said it was owing to lesser fee and easy criteria that they were sending their children to take the course to the country. "In India, a parent has to spend Rs 1 crore as fee for the six-year course whereas in Ukraine, we will have to shell out just Rs 40 lakh which will include our son's fee, stay, food, travel, flight expenses etc. Our son has been coming to India every year," said Shivang's mother adding: "There is a lot of competition in India. My son had dropped a year too. He insisted that he wanted to do MBBS only. So we sent him to Ukraine and he has been happy there."

Pavittar Singh says: "Even my daughter had no issues in Ukraine till this war situation came in. Many of her schoolmates are there. When she would return, her only issue would be to clear Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) after which she would be eligible to practice here."

#indian students in ukraine #ukraine crisis

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

US sanctions on Russia will impact India too

2
World

In military uniform, defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral

3
Punjab

Norms tweaked, Punjab may lose BBMB slot

4
Nation

India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine

5
Trending

Daughter of Putin's spokesperson publicly opposes Russia's attack on Ukraine; post deleted soon after

6
Punjab

Fee difference for medical education driving pupils to foreign shores

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh-Zirakpur highway choked

8
Punjab

Bikram Singh Majithia denied bail in NDPS case

9
World

‘I need ammunition, not a ride’: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy declines US offer to evacuate Kyiv

10
Nation

India-Russia relations distinct from Washington's equation with Moscow, that's okay: US

Don't Miss

View All
Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?

In military uniform defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral
World

In military uniform, defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral

Bathinda village vows to ‘punish’ drug peddlers
Bathinda

War against 'chitta': Bathinda villagers vow to 'punish' drug peddlers themselves

Fee difference driving pupils to foreign shores
Punjab

Fee difference for medical education driving pupils to foreign shores

We may have 30 seconds of flashback on our life before our eyes as we die: Study
World

What happens when we are dying? 30 seconds of life flashbacks before our eyes: Study

Video: 500 Indian students hiding in basement in Ukraine amid war
Diaspora

Videos: What happened at Snake Island that led to death of 13 Ukraine soldiers, who told Russian warship to 'go f**k yourself'

Farmers can get good returns from exotic fruits, veggies: Expert
Ludhiana

Farmers can get good returns from exotic fruits, veggies: PAU Expert

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today
Chandigarh

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today

Top Stories

198 killed, 1000 wounded amid Russian invasion: Ukraine minister

198 killed, over 1,000 injured in Russian invasion: Ukraine Minister

Russian forces capture southeastern city of Melitopol, repor...

Indian embassy issues fresh advisory for Indians in Ukraine desiring to be evacuated via Hungary

First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory

India sets up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in w...

First Air India evacuation flight departs from Bucharest with 219 Indians; second flight on course

First Air India evacuation flight departs from Bucharest with 219 Indians; second flight on course

The airline's second evacuation flight departs from Delhi at...

India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine

India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine

The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of...

Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speak with PM Modi

Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi

PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute to peace...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Special House meeting unlikely before March 10

Amritsar: Special House meeting unlikely before March 10

30-year-old man’s murder sparks protest in Amritsar

Poll over, but hoardings still deface cityscape in Amritsar

Amritsar lad making waves in national cycling championship

Covid-19: Seven test +ve in Amritsar district

Bathinda village vows to ‘punish’ drug peddlers

War against 'chitta': Bathinda villagers vow to 'punish' drug peddlers themselves

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

Power Crisis: Chandigarh Admn terminates services of 17 outsourced employees

Power Outage: Chandigarh administration terminates services of 17 outsourced employees

Chandigarh power crisis: Move to shield culprits contrary to SC decision, says High Court

Chandigarh Rose festival gets off to a colourful start

Chandigarh-Zirakpur highway choked

Chandigarh consumer panel directs railways to pay for luggage theft on train

Wearing mask while travelling in private vehicles no longer mandatory in Delhi

Wearing mask while travelling in private vehicles no longer mandatory in Delhi

Covid: Consider lifting curbs, MHA tells states, UTs

Helpline number flooded with calls

Students in Ukraine: Helpline number flooded with calls

With majority of adults vaccinated, focus on teen vaccination now

8 fresh Covid cases, 1 death in Jalandhar

Razing of structures starts for four-laning in Adampur

Creating thinking minds

Bid to encroach upon Leisure Valley project land: Mayor

Bid to encroach upon Leisure Valley project land: Ludhiana Mayor

Helpline for info of students stranded in Ukraine

Husband attacked me for exposing his impotency: Acid attack victim

Ludhiana MC seems ill-prepared for Swachh Survekshan-2022

PUNJAB POLL 2022 trends: 100% electorate issued voter cards, 73 per cent carried them for polling

NGT panel reviews progress of district environment plan

NGT panel reviews progress of Patiala district environment plan

Punjabi University to hold programmes in memory of Waris Shah

Patiala MC ad revenue doubled during elections

Punjabi University students remember scientists from undivided Punjab

Patiala law university to resume physical classes from February 28