Students' day out with children & elderly

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 3

Sending out the message of being a support to children and elders suffering with disability, students from across the city observed the International Day of Disabled Persons in their unique way.

Students of St Soldier Group of Institutions spent time at Apahaj Ashram to mark World Disability Day.

Students staged a skit on the life of Helen Keller to highlight that disability couldn’t hinder with many talents.

Students made people aware by making posters of ‘See the person not wheelchair’, These people can do anything’, ‘My ability is stronger than my disability’. By presenting roses to the children and elders of Aphaj Ashram, students showed respect to them and got to know their problems.

Group vice-chairperson Sangeeta Chopra distributed blankets, ambulance stretchers, fruits, etc. at the ashram and inspired the children to serve and take care of the disabled people. She said, “Let us not forget character building, in the storm of selfishness. Let us not forget the welfare of the weak.” She promised to always stand by them.

The students of HMV Collegiate Senior Secondary School under the guidance of Principal Prof Ajay Sareen observed World Disability Day. On this occasion, Freudian Psychological Society along with Drishti Technology Centre (Cell for Physically Challenged Persons) organised a poster-making and poetry writing competition to create awareness among the students regarding this sensitive issue. This year’s theme for International Day of Persons with Disabilities was ‘Transformative Solutions for Inclusive Development the Role of Innovation in Fuelling an Accessible and Equitable World.’

Dr. Prem Sagar, Head Music Vocal and Incharge of Drishti Technology Centre, addressed the students of collegiate school and gave a demonstration of Smart Cane. Principal Dr. Ajay Sareen said that this day is observed to promote the full and equal participation of persons with disabilities and to take action for the inclusion of persons with disabilities in all aspects of society and development. The students, who had presented the best posters and best poetry, were awarded with certificates.

Government’s efforts lauded

Disabled Persons Welfare Society president lauded the efforts being done by the Punjab Government to give travelling allowance to disabled employees. He also demanded that the disability pension should be increased to five thousand rupees per month.