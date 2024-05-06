Students form human chain to motivate Jalandhar voters

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 5

As part of the systematic voters' education and electoral participation programme (SVEEP) activities, the district administration organised a voter awareness campaign in collaboration with CT Group to promote civic engagement and unity through a ‘Human Chain’ event at Guru Nanak Mission Chowk here today.

The event saw the participation of over 200 students and staff, with support from the Traffic Police, Jalandhar, and SVEEP officials.

