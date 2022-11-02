Students from six districts participate in zonal art festival under Amrit Mahotsav

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 1

Under the guidance of Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, the Punjab Minister of School Education and Hoshiarpur District Education Officer (SE) Gursharan Singh, students from six districts of Punjab organised a zone-level art festival under the 75th Amrit Mahautsav of independence at Government Senior Secondary School, Shergarh. The festival was inaugurated by Hoshiarpur District Education Officer (SE) Gursharan Singh by lighting the lamp.

On this occasion, Gursharan said, “Such competitions and co-curricular activities enhance the personality of the students and increase their morale. Teams from Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Nawanshahr, Rupnagar, Ludhiana and Moga districts participated in this zonal competition.

Hoshiarpur District Education Asfar (EE) Sanjeev Gautam said the enthusiasm of the students in the art festival was palpable.

Students from Classes IX to XII participated in classical dance, folk dance, solo acting, painting, among others.