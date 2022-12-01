Students gets cash reward

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The students of Police DAV Public School, who recently participated in the 'Punjab Khed Mela' organised by the Punjab government received cash prizes for their performance in various sports. The swimming champions received Rs 3.2 lakhs. The archery champions got Rs 82,000 of cash prize, chess players have received Rs 52,000, the basketball players have won cash prizes worth Rs 28,000, the lawn tennis players have got Rs 17,000 rupees, athletes have got Rs 17,000 and the handball players have received Rs 10,000 in cash. Principal Dr. Rashmi Vij felicitated the students who performed well at the district, state and national levels in skating, kabaddi, football, table tennis, karate, tchouck ball, taekwondo, boxing, fencing etc. Coaches of all sports were also present on the occasion.

Prevention of Sexual Harassment

The Internal Complaint Committee (ICC), in collaboration with the Gender Sensitisation Cell (GSC) of DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology, organised a workshop on the ‘Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013’ to highlight the importance of a woman’s safety. The aim of the workshop was to make the female employees and students aware of the provisions of the Act for their empowerment. Over 300 students of the institute attended this workshop. Advocate Tania Bhatti was the speaker on the occasion. She cited various significant judgments of some cases.

annual culture function

To encourage students for cultural activities, 'Sab Rang Ek Sang', an annual cultural function was organised at St Soldier Divine Public School, New Defence Colony, Jalandhar Cantt branch. Chairman of St Soldier Group Anil Chopra, Vice Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra were present as the chief guests and were welcomed by Principal Davita Sharma, staff and students. The students presented the culture, dance, food, etc, of different states of India like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal, Kashmir, Gujarat, Bengal, Maharashtra, etc, in the best way. Besides, the students showcased the country's great achievements, progress and civilisation. More than 500 parents attended the function.

sportspersons honoured

Under 'Disha- an Initiative' being run under the aegis of the Bowry Memorial Educational and Medical Trust, a prize distribution ceremony was organised to honour the sports achievers of five schools of Innocent Hearts (Green Model Town, Loharan, Cantt - Jandiala Road, Royal World, and Kpt Road). Lavjeet Singh (District Sports Officer, Jalandhar) was the chief guest at the function. Around 300 players who won at the national, state, and district levels were honoured by the chief guest and other dignitaries. Rajeev Paliwal (Deputy Director of Sports) said that 100 per cent free coaching was being given to the national level sports achievers in sports at school. The Loharan school is going to be a hub of sports soon. Besides this soccer table, air hockey table, self-defence (judo, karate and taekwondo) and yoga with meditation zone have been arranged.

Conference on NEP Implementation

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a two-day National Conference on 'Implementation of NEP- 2020 and Role of Scientific and Technical Terminology' in collaboration with Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology, Ministry of Education, Government of India, New Delhi. The objective of this conference was to spread awareness about the implementation of NEP-2020. Alok Sondhi, General Secretary, KMV Managing Committee was the Chief Guest for the occasion. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi in her welcome address hailed the New Education Policy as an instrument for social upliftment and strengthening of Indian economy. GN Jha, Chairman, Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology, outlined the duties and work of commission and its achievements which left the audience struck with the volume of work that has been done since 2020. Jai Singh Rawat, Assistant Director, Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology, GoI, lauded the role of KMV in starting the implementation of the New Education Policy.

Students shine in Chess championship

Hridaan Chawla of Apeejay School, Model Town, brought laurels to the school by bagging the first prize in under-9 chess championship at district level in Punjab. As many as 31 participants had participated in this championship. The finals will be held on December 26 and 27. Ridhaan Chawla will represent the state of Punjab at the national-evel chess championship. Ridhaan had won a cash prize of Rs 7000 by bagging the second position in under-14 state level Chess Championship. Principal Malkiat Singh felicitated his parents and the teachers on this great achievement.

Students excel in Youth Fest

The students of Doaba College have brought laurels to by excelling in various events in GNDU Zonal Youth Festival. Pardeep Bhandari said that student Kalpana Bhatia bagged the first position in elocution. Janvi Sharma got second position in mehndi and Pushpa got second position in rangoli. College Bhangra team also bagged the second position. Principal Pardeep Bhandari, and Avinash Bawa, Dean, (ECA) felicitated and congratulated team in-charges, staff and the participants on these achievements.

eklavya bags Best School Award

Eklavya School has been awarded Best School Award- Eco Friendly in the FAP National Awards Ceremony-2022 held at Chandigarh University. J.K. Gupta, Chairman, and Seema Handa, Director, congratulated school Principal Komal Arora on receiving the National Dynamic Principal Award presented by the Federation of Private Schools. Educator Raminder Kaur and Shakun Saluja also received the ‘Best Educator Award’.