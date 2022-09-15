 Students lead 'Mission Haryali' : The Tribune India

Campus notes

Students lead 'Mission Haryali'

Students lead 'Mission Haryali'

Hindi Diwas celebrated at St Soldier Divine Public School, saluting the national language Hindi. Tribune photo

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: The students of Swami Sant Dass Public School participated in ‘Mission Haryali’ to make the city green. The students of Class XII added to the green cover of the city by planting more than 100 saplings at Red Cross School for Deaf and Dumb, Maqsudan, Jalandhar, and at the Friends Colony Park. Local MLA Bawa Henry was the chief guest for the day. Members of school eco-club also participated in this mission. Principal (Dr) Sonia Mago encouraged the students to take care of the environment. The campaign was also run at MGN Public School, Kapurthala. Ravinder Singh Mehta, manager of the school, the Principal, the staff members and the students planted saplings on the school premises and in the surrounding areas. The students also participated in slogan writing and poster making contests on the theme ‘Go Green’. Some of the students and the teachers distributed saplings among the people and sensitised them about ‘Mission Hariyali’.

Bio-tech training for students

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya students of the Department of Bio-Technology went for industrial training at CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology, Palampur, and Verka Milk Plant. During the training session, students had a good hands-on experience of the plant tissue culture and molecular biology techniques including the maintenance of aseptic environment, sterilisation of media, culture room and explant, media preparation, callus culture, micropropagation, estimation of fat content in milk, pasteurisation. Principal Prof (Dr) Atima Sharma Dwivedi appreciated students for participating in trainings.

Show of gratitude at Lyallpur Khalsa

Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women organised an event to express gratitude to the Jatt Sikh Council for providing financial support. President Jatt Sikh Council Jagdeep Singh Shergill, Finance Secretary Parminder Singh Hayer, Office Secretary Sarabjot Singh Lalli and Life Member Col Ajay Singh Virk graced the event. Principal (Dr) Navjot welcomed all the guests. Col Ajay Singh Virk emphasised the importance of education, and how it opens horizons for the students, helping them leaving a mark on society. Principal (Dr) Navjot honoured the dignitaries with the planters.

Nanny course at college begins

An inaugural ceremony was held at Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala, to unveil the lab of ‘Nanny Care and Nutrition’ course. The demand for trained nannies or caregivers is higher than before, especially in the fast-paced metropolitan cities in India and abroad. A verified university-certified course in Nanny Care and Nutrition has been started on the campus to help aspirants earn lucrative remuneration in India and overseas. In the trend of nuclear families with both parents working, or only the elderly living alone, trained nannies provide babies, children and old people the best physical assistance, reliable protection, security and expert health care. The college has started its first batch with effect from the present session 2022 - 2023 on the college premises.

Student brings laurels to apeejay

The student of the PG Department of Commerce of Apeejay College of Fine Arts - Mansher of BBA( Semester- IV) made the college proud with his extraordinary achievement. In his very first attempt, he cleared several theoretical and practical exams, and got appointed as the first officer co-pilot in Air India. He had qualified DGCA (Director General Civil Aviation), CPL (Commercial Pilot Licence), ATPL (Air Transport Pilot License), Flight Simulation Training at FSTC, Gurgaon, Air India written exam and interview.

Dengue awareness programme held

A dengue awareness programme was held at Police DAV Public School by the DV Singh Foundation for Child Development. Dr Navdeep enlightened the students about various methods to control the spread of dengue. She gave valuable advice on ways to control the breeding of mosquitoes, and preventing the disease. Principal (Dr) Rashmi Vij and Pradeep, the President of the DV Foundation, were also present on the occasion. Principal (Dr) Rashmi Vij presented tokens of appreciation to the guests. The event was organised by the Health and Wellness Club. TNS

Hindi Day celebrated atDAV College

Hoshiarpur: Hindi Sahitya Sabha of the DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, celebrated the National Hindi Day by organising a chart writing competition on the theme 'Hard work, Struggle and Life'. Students actively and enthusiastically participated in the competition and highlighted the significance of the Hindi language. Diksha got the first prize, Sukhvir Kaur stood second, and Harsh Sharma third. President (Dr) Anoop Kumar congratulated Principal Vidhi Bhalla for the success of the competition. Principal Vidhi Bhalla congratulated the winners and appreciated the efforts of the organising team. She said the main aim behind Hindi Divas is to make people aware of the need of the Hindi language.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Embarrassment for Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann as BMW Group denies setting up plant in state

2
Punjab

BJP tried to buy 11 Punjab AAP MLAs by offering Rs 25 crore each, even issued death threat to one, claims Harpal Cheema; names MLAs

3
Trending

Man eats food with plate under scooter amid heavy rain; heartbreaking video moves Internet to tears

4
Punjab

Taliban restricts ferrying of Sikh scriptures out of Afghanistan; SGPC condemns move

5
Punjab

40 Punjabi youths block Canadian police officer's car in Surrey; to face deportation

6
Ludhiana

Punjabi singer G Khan booked for hurting religious sentiments

7
Trending

Twitter user’s augury of Queen Elizabeth’s death proves precise, he forecasts queen’s successor King Charles death too

8
Himachal

Union Cabinet approves ST status for Sirmaur’s Hattee community

9
Sports

Ganguly, Jay Shah to continue in office as SC allows change in BCCI constitution

10
Nation

Rajnath Singh conveys to US counterpart India's concerns over sustenance package for Pakistan's F-16 fleet

Don't Miss

View All
Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland
Punjab

Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland in Gurdaspur

Fraudsters on prowl, SBI warns customers of SMS scam
Jalandhar

Fraudsters on prowl, SBI warns customers of SMS scam

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly resident of ~50,000
Punjab

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly Ludhiana resident of Rs 50,000

Risking her life, Andhra girl wades through swollen river to appear for exam
Trending

Watch: Risking her life, Andhra girl swims through swollen river to appear for exam

19-year-old gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers in Brazil
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India
Nation

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India

Top News

Dalit sisters found hanging from tree in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri; family alleges rape, murder

2 Dalit sisters found hanging from tree in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri; family alleges rape, murder

Six persons have been arrested, the main accused wanted to m...

Video: Anti-India graffiti by Canadian Khalistani extremists on Swaminarayan temple in Toronto; India objects

Video: Anti-India graffiti by Canadian Khalistani extremists on Swaminarayan temple in Toronto; India objects

40 Punjabi youths misbehave, block Canadian police officer's car in Surrey; to face deportation

40 Punjabi youths block Canadian police officer's car in Surrey; to face deportation

The police officer had issued a traffic notice to a car driv...

Jharkhand raises reservations for SC, ST, others to 77 per cent

Jharkhand raises reservation for SC, ST, others to 77 per cent

The Hemant Soren-led UPA government also gives its nod to a ...

Former Pakistan umpire Asad Rauf dies of cardiac arrest

Former Pakistan cricket umpire Asad Rauf dies of cardiac arrest

Rauf had made his first appearance as an umpire in internati...


Cities

View All

Property tax not paid, 8 shops sealed in Amritsar

Property tax not paid, 8 shops sealed in Amritsar

Target of 55K words of engineering terminology in Punjabi achieved

Tarn Taran church vadalism: Culprits will be nabbed soon, says ADGP Arpit Shukla

Agitation over electricity theft cases in Jhabal enters Day 2

Gang of bike thieves busted, 4 held in Amritsar

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Give three months to frame policy, Ministry of Home Affairs urges apex court

Chandigarh: Give three months to frame policy on conversion, MHA urges Supreme Court

Rs 413-crore loan pact inked for 24x7 water supply in Chandigarh

At PGI, parking leaves lot to be desired

Now, PGI doctors to list details of conferences outside institute

Will examine feasibility of STP upgrade in Chandigarh: Touring councillors

~200 cr drug haul in Guj; meant for Punjab, Delhi

Rs 200 cr drug haul in Gujarat; meant for Punjab, Delhi

Phagwara administration, cops lock horns in Trust office case

Flow of polluted water into Kala Sanghian drain: Jalandhar-Kapurthala road blocked for 6 hrs

‘Peach king’ Didar Singh Bains passes away in US

Jalandhar MC seals Heritage Empire

Interstate gang of drug peddlers busted; 2 held with 10-kg opium in Jalandhar

Private workers handling parking lots despite end of agreement

Private workers handling parking lots despite end of agreement

Firecrackers worth Rs 7lakh seized, wholesaler booked

Man’s body recovered from well; wife, paramour held

Couple arrested with heroin, ‘ice’

Man nabbed for killing 2-yr-old son

Covid testing hit as employees shut lab in Patiala

Covid testing hit as employees shut lab in Patiala

A first: Assistant professors as HoDs at Punjabi University, Patiala

Patiala Civic body's new traffic light project comes under Vigilance Bureau lens

Punjab out to revive sports culture, but where are coaches?

MP Preneet Kaur dedicates Rs 85 lakh park to Patiala residents