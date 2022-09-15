Students lead 'Mission Haryali'

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: The students of Swami Sant Dass Public School participated in ‘Mission Haryali’ to make the city green. The students of Class XII added to the green cover of the city by planting more than 100 saplings at Red Cross School for Deaf and Dumb, Maqsudan, Jalandhar, and at the Friends Colony Park. Local MLA Bawa Henry was the chief guest for the day. Members of school eco-club also participated in this mission. Principal (Dr) Sonia Mago encouraged the students to take care of the environment. The campaign was also run at MGN Public School, Kapurthala. Ravinder Singh Mehta, manager of the school, the Principal, the staff members and the students planted saplings on the school premises and in the surrounding areas. The students also participated in slogan writing and poster making contests on the theme ‘Go Green’. Some of the students and the teachers distributed saplings among the people and sensitised them about ‘Mission Hariyali’.

Bio-tech training for students

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya students of the Department of Bio-Technology went for industrial training at CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology, Palampur, and Verka Milk Plant. During the training session, students had a good hands-on experience of the plant tissue culture and molecular biology techniques including the maintenance of aseptic environment, sterilisation of media, culture room and explant, media preparation, callus culture, micropropagation, estimation of fat content in milk, pasteurisation. Principal Prof (Dr) Atima Sharma Dwivedi appreciated students for participating in trainings.

Show of gratitude at Lyallpur Khalsa

Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women organised an event to express gratitude to the Jatt Sikh Council for providing financial support. President Jatt Sikh Council Jagdeep Singh Shergill, Finance Secretary Parminder Singh Hayer, Office Secretary Sarabjot Singh Lalli and Life Member Col Ajay Singh Virk graced the event. Principal (Dr) Navjot welcomed all the guests. Col Ajay Singh Virk emphasised the importance of education, and how it opens horizons for the students, helping them leaving a mark on society. Principal (Dr) Navjot honoured the dignitaries with the planters.

Nanny course at college begins

An inaugural ceremony was held at Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala, to unveil the lab of ‘Nanny Care and Nutrition’ course. The demand for trained nannies or caregivers is higher than before, especially in the fast-paced metropolitan cities in India and abroad. A verified university-certified course in Nanny Care and Nutrition has been started on the campus to help aspirants earn lucrative remuneration in India and overseas. In the trend of nuclear families with both parents working, or only the elderly living alone, trained nannies provide babies, children and old people the best physical assistance, reliable protection, security and expert health care. The college has started its first batch with effect from the present session 2022 - 2023 on the college premises.

Student brings laurels to apeejay

The student of the PG Department of Commerce of Apeejay College of Fine Arts - Mansher of BBA( Semester- IV) made the college proud with his extraordinary achievement. In his very first attempt, he cleared several theoretical and practical exams, and got appointed as the first officer co-pilot in Air India. He had qualified DGCA (Director General Civil Aviation), CPL (Commercial Pilot Licence), ATPL (Air Transport Pilot License), Flight Simulation Training at FSTC, Gurgaon, Air India written exam and interview.

Dengue awareness programme held

A dengue awareness programme was held at Police DAV Public School by the DV Singh Foundation for Child Development. Dr Navdeep enlightened the students about various methods to control the spread of dengue. She gave valuable advice on ways to control the breeding of mosquitoes, and preventing the disease. Principal (Dr) Rashmi Vij and Pradeep, the President of the DV Foundation, were also present on the occasion. Principal (Dr) Rashmi Vij presented tokens of appreciation to the guests. The event was organised by the Health and Wellness Club. TNS

Hindi Day celebrated atDAV College

Hoshiarpur: Hindi Sahitya Sabha of the DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, celebrated the National Hindi Day by organising a chart writing competition on the theme 'Hard work, Struggle and Life'. Students actively and enthusiastically participated in the competition and highlighted the significance of the Hindi language. Diksha got the first prize, Sukhvir Kaur stood second, and Harsh Sharma third. President (Dr) Anoop Kumar congratulated Principal Vidhi Bhalla for the success of the competition. Principal Vidhi Bhalla congratulated the winners and appreciated the efforts of the organising team. She said the main aim behind Hindi Divas is to make people aware of the need of the Hindi language.