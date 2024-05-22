Students motivate voters through nukkad nataks

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, May 21

To boost voter turnout, students from Government Senior Secondary Smart School (Boys), Rahon, and Government Senior Secondary Smart School (Girls), Rahon, performed a nukkad natak (street play) to encourage citizens to exercise their right to vote.

The initiative, held under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Navjotpal Singh Randhawa and the supervision of SDM Akshita Gupta, aimed to highlight the importance of voting.

The street performances took place at the Nawanshahr bus stand and Government Senior Secondary School Nawanshahr, with officials in attendance. The event focused on promoting voter participation in the Anandpur Sahib Assembly Constituency.

SDM Akshita Gupta emphasised the event’s goal to raise voter awareness and motivate eligible voters to cast their ballots on June 1. As part of the Green Elections voter awareness drive, she, along with DEO Nawanshahr Archana Agarwal and the nukkad natak team, planted trees in front of the Punjab Transport Office, Nawanshahr.

The DEO highlighted the Education Department’s commitment to social mobilisation. She noted that teachers and students are working diligently to engage the public through these performances. She also announced that similar events will be held daily in areas with historically low voter turnout.

