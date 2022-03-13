Students observe World Kidney Day

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 12

World Kidney Day was observed by St Soldier Nursing Training Institute, Khambra, on the theme ‘Healthy Kidney, Healthy Life’ in which GNM students on the guidelines of Principal Neeraj Sethi participated in it and said small precautions are very important for a healthy life. Students Reema, Sima, Rebecca, Teresa, Ramandeep, Sakina, Palakdeep, Saurav, Khushi and Sandeep while spreading awareness asked everyone to exercise daily and take nutritious diet. At the same time, they said junk food should be avoided. Principal Sethi said small precautions can save us from kidney infection, kidney inflammation etc. She said the kidney is an important part of our body and its care is very important. Appreciating the efforts of the students, Vice Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra asked everyone to be careful about their health. —