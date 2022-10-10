Students of KC Group migrating to other colleges a harassed lot

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, October 9

Students who had taken admission in the KC Group of Institutions in the session 2021-22 are a harassed lot.

No fee refund yet I have been making repeated rounds to the college to get my fee refunded, but in vain. I am always told that it is under process. — A migrated student NOCs issued to 113 So far, no objection certificates (NOCs) have been issued to 113 students. No original documents of any student have been confiscated. — Prem Pal Gandhi, KC Group Chairman

They have alleged they were not being returned their fee and original documents by the group even as it could not give them admissions.

The college, in the previous academic session, had got 300 students admitted there despite no continuation orders from the IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, which had passed the orders following the lodging of a case against the group by the CBI in Himachal Pradesh over the alleged bungling of funds disbursed under the SC Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme.

The PTU Deputy Controller of Academics had in March directed the KC Group to take students’ consent for migration to any other college of their choice in nearby locations. The students have said they had to face various odds as the college authorities were creating hurdles for them at every step.

A student of pharmacy said, “I had shifted to Rayat Bahra College but the KC Group has neither refunded my fifth semester fee nor transferred the amount to my new college. Hence, I have had to pay there all over again. I had to appear for my fourth semester examination in the KC Group but it allowed me to appear there on the condition that I would pay the fifth semester fee. I was told that this fee would be either refunded to me or transferred to my new college but nothing has happened.”

A student, who has dues of Rs 40,000 pending with the KC group, said: “I have been making repeated rounds to the college, but in vain. Every time I go there, I get an excuse that it is under process.”

KC Group Chairman Prem Pal Gandhi said, “So far, NOCs have been issued to 113 students. No original documents of any student have been confiscated.” Group Vice-Chairman Hitesh Gandhi said: “There are many students who do not want to leave Nawanshahr. There are some girls who wish to study locally and say they would quit studies if they would be forced to migrate elsewhere.”