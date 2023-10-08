Students sashay down the ramp

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 7

Navya Kriti Season 4, an intra-college fashion show, was organised. Hosted by the Department of Fashion Design at CT Group, the event was a vibrant celebration of fashion and innovation.

The runway came alive with a dazzling display of fashion collections, where students from various departments within the institution showcased their design prowess.

The panel of judges, consisted of distinguished figures from the fashion industry, included Sidharth Kakkar, Pankaj Thakur, and Ramanpreet Kaur, founder of the Green Sparrow Project. The CT Sustainable Initiative was a highlight of the event, demonstrating the institution’s commitment to eco-friendly practices. Here, students displayed ingenuity by crafting fashionable attire from recycled materials in collaboration with the Green Sparrow Project.

The winners of the event were Jaskiran Pawar and Khaliq, who were recognized as the best models. The best collection award went to Rajwinder Kaur, Madhu, Gurleen, and Neha from the CTIHPM Fashion Design Department.

CT Group co-chairperson Parminder Kaur Channi and MD of CT Group Dr Manbir Singh were also present.