 Students shine in class x, xii exams : The Tribune India

School Notes

Students shine in class x, xii exams

Students shine in class x, xii exams

Pritpal Goswami of St Soldier School, Jalandhar, scored 98.8% marks in CBSE Class XII exams. tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Students of all branches of St Soldier Group have scored well in Class X and XII CBSE results. Among the toppers is Pritpal Goswami with 98.9%, Isha Verma 96.2%, Gurjot Kaur 96% and Harsimrat Kaur 96%. In Class XII results, the students who scored good marks in medical stream were Harjot Singh and Harjot Jangra with 95%. In Humanities, Palak Chauhan scored 97% and Anjali Rana got 95% marks. Group Chairman Anil Chopra and Vice-Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra congratulated the students and wished them a bright future

Swami sant dass school, phagwara

The students of Swami Sant Dass Public School, Phagwara, have maintained a good record in Class X CBSE examination. Mannat Sharma is the district topper with 99.8% marks. She scored perfect 100 in four subjects. At the second position is Mahip Singh Saini with 99.2% and Nishka Bansal with 98.6%. They are followed by Devanshi Munjal with 98%, Jannat Siddiqui with 97.8%, Harshbir Singh Sagoo (97.6%), Jatin Parmar (97.6%), Jeya Bhardwaj (97.4%), Jai Gupta (97.2%), Siya Sharma (97%), Nivi Thapar (96.6%), Aman Kalia (96.6%), Savinay Kumar (96.4%), Purvi Duggal (96.2%), Akshita Sharma (95.8%), Ashlee Arora (95.6%), Maalvika Sethi (95.4%), Vanshika Duggal (95.2%), Divya Chadha (95%) and Snehal (95%).

Kamla nehru school, phagwara

From Kamla Nehru Public School, Phagwara, Himanshi Vermani has topped with 94.2% in Class XII CBSE result, followed by Raghav Ghai with 90.6% and Harsimran Kaur securing 90%. In humanities stream, Yuvraj Singh Talwar scored 93.2%, Sangeeta Kumari scored 92.2% and Kavita 91.4%. In vocational stream, Kashish Bansal got 92.2% and Gurleen Kaur 90.2%. In Class X, Jharana Lathigara got 96.4%, Simranjeet Kaur (95.8%), Mannat Mehmi (95%), Harman Bangar (94.8%), Harleen Kaur (94.6%), Divya (94%). Pankaj Sardana, president of school managing committee, congratulated PK Dhillon, principal (admin and innovation), Dr Charu Chhabra, principal (academics), the staff and students for the results.

Cambridge international, phagwara

Cambridge International School, Phagwara, has produced good result in CBSE Class XII exams. Sumer Singh Minhas secured first position with 98% marks. Sukhleen Kaur stood second with 97.6% marks. Pranshu Kochar got 97%, Srishti Mishra (96.8%), Rishit Jain (96.4%), Amar Sharma (96%), Sidak Sethi (95.6%) and Dhruv Joshi scored 95.2%. Jahnvi Bagga and Kanishka Parashar scored 95.2% marks. Principal Jorawar Singh congratulated the achievers and wished them luck for their future. Chairperson Jasbir Bassi congratulated and appreciated the students for the result and their hard work.

MGN Public School, Kapurthala

MGN Public School, Kapurthala, has done well in CBSE exams. Bhoomi Mahna came on top securing 98% in non-medical stream. Amrinder Singh and Sehajleen Sargodhia proved their prowess in medical and commerce stream by securing 95.4% and 96.4% marks, respectively. Karan Singh of Humanities stream secured a remarkable 97% marks. In addition, Class X students also showed a commendable performance. Khushveen Kaur clinched the first position by securing perfect 96.8% marks. Priyanka Prashar stood second by securing 96.6%. Nidhi Pandey got the third position by securing 95.4% marks. The school management and Principal Parwinder Walia congratulated all the students.

The Gurukul School

Students of the The Gurukul School, Jalandhar, proved their mettle in CBSE Class X and XII results. In Class X, Reet Kaur topped the school with 96.4% followed by Niharika at second position with 93.6% marks. Vaishnavi Sharma secured third position with 92.6%. Romandeep Singh and Prachi also brought laurels to the school by scoring more than 90% marks. In Class XII Harmandeep Kaur topped the school with 92% marks followed by Manvir Singh at the second position with 90% marks. President NK Handa, Director Sushma Handa and Principal Radha Gakhar blessed and congratulated the students on their accomplishments.

Police DAV School, Jalandhar

Two students with special needs from Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar have passed with flying colours, battling all odds. Sayam Sehgal, an autistic child has made the institution and his family proud by scoring 75.4% marks in CBSE Class X result. Sukhmeet, another student with special needs has scored 81% in Class XII result. As per the Inclusive Education system, the school provided equal opportunity to the students with special needs to attain education. Both have been the students of the school since the initial years. They have worked diligently and excelled under the guidance of Principal Dr Rashmi Vij and supervisors Cinny Malhotra and Raj Kumar.

Emm Aar International School

CBSE Board Class XII and X results were declared and students of the Emm Aar International School, Adampur, performed well. Jasdeep Kaur from Class XII commerce stream brought laurels to the school and her parents by securing 92% marks. Japsimran Kaur from Class XII Humanities bagged 92%. Tanvir Kaur bagged the first position from medical stream. Parminder Kaur from the non-medical stream bagged distinction in mathematics. Manpreet Kaur bagged the first position by getting 90 per cent.

#CBSE


