Students shine in NEET-UG exam

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 9

Even as city boy Anmol Garg got the 19th rank in the NEET-UG result declared yesterday and made Jalandhar proud, some other students too have made a mark.

A student of St Soldier School, Ayush Goyal, has bagged AIR 136. Tanmaydeep Chhatwal has got 415th rank scoring 687 marks out of 720. Shrey Kumar of St Soldier School has come next with 1,366th rank by securing 671 marks.

Aditya Chauhan of St Soldier got 2,240 AIR, while Aditya Kaushal and Afraaz Singh Sidhu of Apeejay School bagged 2,294th rank and 2,398th rank respectively.