Students show patriotic fervour, flair for art

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 25

Schools and colleges across the city on Tuesday celebrated Republic Day through virtual mode. The institutions kept the students engaged in various activities such as poster-making, face-painting and slogan-writing to instil patriotic spirit among them.

Sanskriti KMV School

Students participated in activities such as poster-making, poem-recitation and collage-making virtually. Students exhibited creative skills. Principal Rachna Monga told students about the importance of the Constitution.

Innocent Hearts Group of School

Students of the five schools of Innocent Hearts Group held celebrations on the theme, ‘Mera Bharat, Meri Shaan’. Children recited patriotic poems. Dressed in Tricolour attire, they uploaded their pictures on the official Facebook page of the group. The NSS unit paid tributes to martyrs. Nandini stood first in patriotic singing competition. Sakshi Thakur won the first prize in the patriotic dance competition.

PCM SD College for Women

The Republic Day ceremony commenced with the hoisting of the national flag by Principal Pooja Prashar. This was followed by the rendition of the national anthem. The NCC wing also participated in the event.

State Public School

The school organised different activities for students online. Students of Nursery to Class IV made artwork dedicated to the nation. Students from Class V sang patriotic songs. Principal Savina Bahl and president Narotam Singh appreciated the students’ efforts.

Hukam Chand SD Public School

Various activities were organised to honour the freedom fighters. Students made wall-hangings. Senior students participated in online extempore. Principal Priyanka Sharma motivated students to keep the environment clean.

Cambridge International School

The school organised an online assembly. Students presented patriotic songs and dance performances depicting the life of soldiers and the importance of the National Flag. Tiny tots raised the slogan, ‘Jai Hind’ and drew the National Bird peacock. Principal Jorawar Singh urged students to serve the nation.

Delhi Public School

The special assembly began with the NCC song. The students pledged to become responsible citizens. The cultural programme comprised speeches, patriotic singing and dance performances. Students also performed ‘Surya Namaskar’. The school has decided to engage in the project of 750 million ‘Surya Namaskars’ of The Ministry of Education as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Pro-Vice Chairman Thakur Arun Singh and Principal Ritu Kaul congratulated everyone on the occasion. The programme culminated with a special address by school CAO Colonel AK Maini.

Shiv Jyoti Public School

Various activities were organised to apprise students of the heritage of the country. An inter-house English declamation competition was held for classes III to V. In all, 48 participants took part in the competition. Saanvi Dogra and Mayank of class III bagged the first position, while Aradhya Narang and Aaryan stood second. Hazel Sharma and Shivansh Sharma stood third. In class IV, Paavni secured the first position, Simarpreet Kaur and Gurjit Singh shared the second spot and Vani Kalia stood third. In class V, Hitakshi Sharma, Prabhseerat and Dikshita were the top three winners.

DIPS School

The chain of schools organised poster-making, fancy dress and dance competitions. Principals and teachers hoisted the National Flag. Students made posters and presented kathak, giddha and bhangra. DIPS Chain of Institutions MD Tarwinder Singh, CAO Ramneek Singh and CEO Monica Mandotra felicitated Principals, teachers and students on the occasion and urged them to work for peace and prosperity of the nation.

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya

The Sweep Club, the Electoral Literacy Club, the Red Ribbon Club, the NSS wing and the Department of Political Science, organised activities such as poster-making, slogan-writing and essay-writing. A poster-making activity was also held by the Post Graduate Department of Fine Arts. Students presented their views on social construction, gender equality, national unity, development of science and technology and importance of voting. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi said the Fundamental Rights enshrined in the Constitution must be guaranteed to all citizens.

IVY World School

The virtual celebration comprised speeches on the history and importance of Republic Day and on the Constitutional rights and duties. A dance performance and a Hindi poem dedicated to the nation highlighted the poignant aspects and nuances of the Constitution. Students sang patriotic songs instilling pride, love and respect for the country. Drawings, paintings and dance performances depicted the heritage of the country. Principal S Chauhan apprised children of the features of the Constitution.

Lovely Professional University

Ashish Kumar, a student of BTech (computer science) at Lovely Professional University (LPU), was declared among the top three ‘All-India Best NCC Cadets’. At present, he is Under Officer (UO) of the Army Wing of the NCC, and will receive a bronze medal during the 73rd Republic Day parade to be held in New Delhi. To win this award, Ashish underwent 100-day training at the national NCC camps. Other NCC and NSS students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) will also participate in the Republic Day celebrations at New Delhi. Deeksha Gaur of BBA-MBA (integrated), Omkar Nath of MBA and Saumya Singh of BTech (mechanical engineering) will also participated in the parade. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports have selected LPU students from among lakhs of volunteers who participated from across five zones of India.

Apeejay College of Fine Arts

Various online activities such as poster-making, rangoli-making, block-painting and face-painting were held. Students from all departments of the college participated in the activities based on the theme of Tricolour. Principal Neerja Dhingra it was important to engage students in such events to help them understand the significance of important days. She appreciated the efforts put in by students in the celebration.