Students showcase skills at Tech Symphonic-2022

Jalandhar, March 25
An inter-college/school tech-fest “Tech Symphonic-2022’ was organised at Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus on Friday in which students from various colleges/institutes/ schools participated and showcased their talent.
The contests organised for the students included those on LAN gaming, business plan, circuit debug, project display, CAD hunt and bridge making. Besides, competitions of cultural and art events such as rangoli, salad making, on-the-spot photography, solo singing, dance, were also held.
The first overall position was bagged by GNA University. Second position went to HMV College. Among schools and institutes, Mehr Chand Polytechnic got the first prize and SD Kanya Maha Vidyalaya got the second prize.
Balbir Kaur, president, Governing Council, Khalsa College Lyallpur Education Charitable Trust, said the main objective of organising Tech Symphonic-2022 was the confluence of wide spectrum activities ranging from music, dance, fine arts and theatre to technical development skills thereby manifesting unity, healthy competition and harmony and inculcating managerial skills among students. The occasion was graced Jaspal Singh Waraich, Joint Secretary, Khalsa College Lyallpur Education Charitable Trust and Dr Balkar Singh, Director, College Development, IKGPTU, as the chief guests, and Dr Ekonkar Johal, Director, IKGPTU and Barinder S Kalsi, Director, Kalsi Metal Works, as the guests of honour.
