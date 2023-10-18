 Students, staff donate blood : The Tribune India

Students, staff donate blood

Students and staff members of Innocent Hearts Group show certificates after donating blood in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The students of Innocent Hearts Group donated blood at the blood donation camp organised in Virsa Vihar. This camp was organised with the cooperation of the Doaba Hospital Blood Donation Centre. On this occasion, Punjab Technical University's Deputy Registrar of Public Relations Rajneesh Sharma was present. As many as 25 teachers and students of Innocent Hearts donated blood to this camp. Dr. Anup Bowry, Chairman, Innocent Hearts Group, said that blood donation is a great donation. Many lives can be saved by donating blood, said Dr Bowry.

Magic Show at Ivy World School

Ivy World School organised a magic show for the students to provide them with some relaxing and refreshing moments away from the regular classroom learning. It was a charity event for District Red Cross Society of Jalandhar. The magician presented surprising magic tricks. The Ivyians felt exhilarated to see a lot of magic tricks that were seemingly impossible for them to believe. The magician used natural and known objects to make the tricks seem real and interesting. He also involved the children while performing them which proved to be a hands-on experience for them. Their mouths were wide open when they saw the objects appeared in front of them from thin air.

One-race Marathon

Students of Eklavya School participated in one-race marathon which was conducted at the Guru Gobind Singh Stadium. One-race marathon is Punjab's most prestigious half marathon. Seema Handa, Director of Eklavya School, also took part in the marathon. J.K. Gupta, Chairman, and Seema Handa, Director, appreciated the efforts done by the team. Students of Class 5 Jagjot and Aaradhya said marathon running is a great way to relieve stress.

Workshop on Money Employment

The Management Department of Pyramid College organised a workshop on 'Money Employment' at the college premises, with the aim of creating financial awareness among students to explore employability opportunities in the financial sector. The eminent resource person was Paramjit Sachdeva, MD Sachdeva Stocks Pvt Ltd, Hoshiarpur. More than 78 participants from the management department attended the workshop. The session proceeded with a brief introduction regarding the resource person and his achievements in life. Sachdeva shed light on the concept of trading and investment. He showed a road map regarding planning and implementation of investment which also included an individual's risk appetite.

Debate on Artificial Intelligence

Balpreet Kaur of Lyallpur Khalsa College has won the trophy on debate on 'Artificial Intelligence' organised by Rotary Club Jalandhar West. As many as students of eight colleges of Jalandhar participated in this debate and presented their views for and against on the subject artificial intelligence. The participating colleges were Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, HMV College, KMV college, Lyallpur Khalsa College, A.P.J college of Fine Arts, S.D College, Doaba College and D.A.V College. The subject of artificial intelligence invokes a sense of literary which is appreciated when it sustains the celebrations of socio economic and spirituality amongst the society members, said Dr. S.P. S Grover. Sidharth of APJ College was the first runner up while Meghna of HMV College was the second runner up.

Online Exchange Programme

Students of the Global Awareness Club of Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar, participated in an online exchange programme with the students from Taiwan on Google Meet platform under the guidance of Principal Dr Rashmi Vij and Supervisor Cinny Malhotra. The programme has been introduced under the initiative taken by the embassy of Taiwan- 'Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India'. There was a brief interaction among the teachers of both sides followed by exchange of thoughts among students. Twenty students interacted with the students of Taiwan to know more about the language and culture of the country. Students from both sides displayed great enthusiasm and eagerness to know about each other. Taiwanese English teachers Nancy and Cody coordinated the event.

Girl Child Day

To celebrate the progress made towards achieving Gender Equality and Women Empowerment, Women Grievances Cells of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus celebrated International Girl Child Day by organising poster making, slogan writing, and collage making competitions under 'Empower girls for a brighter tomorrow' to empower girls and amplify their voice.

