Students to take out march on Bhagat Singh’s birth anniv

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 23

To celebrate the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, volunteers of the All-India Students’ Federation (AISF) and the All-India Youth Federation (AIYF) during a press conference here announced to hold a Volunteer-Sammelan at Desh Bhagat Yadgaar Hall here on Friday. They would also take out a march in the city on September 28 to raise a demand to introduce Bhagat Singh National Employment Guarantee Act (BNEGA).

Addressing mediapersons, the student leaders made a commitment to mobilize unemployed youth of the nation. They said they see Bhagat Singh’s birthday as an opportunity to intensify their struggle for the National Employment Guarantee Act, especially considering the alarming figure of 40 crore unemployed people in the country.

Charanjit Singh, a student leader, said, “A large number of youngsters are unemployed in the state and such a situation is being exploited by many private and corporate sector companies by employing cheap labour. For such youngsters, the proposed act will act as a ray of hope.” He said besides the “Act”, the students’ federation demanded free education for students in the state as well as equal work opportunities.

“To make this ‘Act’ become a reality and awaken the government from their deep slumber, it is important for the youngsters to gather in large numbers at the sammelan,” he said, while appealing to the youth to participate in the event in order to raise voice for their rights and pay tribute to the freedom fighter.

To mobilise jobless youth of nation

Addressing mediapersons, the student leaders made a commitment to mobilize unemployed youth of the nation. They said they see Bhagat Singh's birthday as an opportunity to intensify their struggle for the National Employment Guarantee Act.

#Shaheed Bhagat Singh