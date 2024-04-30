Students told about options after completing Class XII

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, April 29

“The pace with which the youngsters are moving abroad is scary. We try to do our bit with a hope that it would change something,” says Rajbalwinder Singh, sarpanch of Sahungra village in Nawanshahr.

Singh is associated with Sahungra Village Society, which has been organising a career counselling and guidance seminar for students of classes X and XII since last four years.

Every year, the society members organise the seminar on the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. The seminar was held at Government Middle School, Sahungra, where Satnam Singh Soni lectured the students and guided them about the options after completing their Class XII.

National awardee sarpanch Rajbalwinder Singh had recently been honoured with the “Uch Sikhiyat Adarsh Yuva Sarpanch Samman” during the 13th Indian Youth Parliament organised by MIT School of Government (SOG), Pune. Rajbalwinder has been serving the people of his village for long. He has already received six awards for his outstanding work.

With the efforts of the young and progressive sarpanch, a non-descript and little-known village has taken a giant digital leap towards making its presence felt. The village is just a click away if you want to know its history, total population, percentage of men and women, literacy rate, etc. The Tribune had highlighted that in a unique initiative of its kind, it has developed its own Android app, “Digital Sahungra”.

