Students told to be socially responsible towards nature

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 14

A workshop titled ‘Saada Sohna Punjab’ was organised by The Eco Navigators’ Club at Lyallpur Khalsa College. The purpose of the workshop was to encourage students to become more responsible, socially and environmentally, by educating them about Punjab as ecologically rich sub-tropical region of the country encompassing diverse wild life, plants and birds.

Coffee-table book released Author Harpreet Sandhu introduced his coffee-table book, Saada Sohna Punjab. The book is a compendium of stunning photographs taken during the recent Covid lockdown, illustrating the hitherto unacknowledged natural beauty of different locations of Punjab

It has beautiful pictures of serene waters of the Sutlej, the breathtaking view of confluence of the Beas and Sutlej, captivating sights of Dhar Lake, idyllic shots of Mattewara forest, Harike Pattan, etc.

The guest of honour on the occasion was Harpreet Sandhu, Chairman, Punjab Infotech and former Additional Advocate General, Punjab. Being an author of books on varied topics and documentary film maker, he spoke about how nature of Punjab can be of immense importance in the lives of the students. He also stressed upon the climatic changes occurring around the globe and exhorted the students to lead lives that are environmentally friendly. A documentary film directed by Harpreet Sandhu showcasing rare photographic views of Punjab was also shown.

Another important highlight of the occasion was the presentation of a textbook on Environmental Studies authored by HOD, Department of Environmental Science, Dr Jaswinder Kaur. Written in a concise and systematic way, the book is a comprehensive introduction to environmental studies.

The programme concluded with a song performance by Prof Vineet Gupta. The song with an important message of ‘Say No to Plastics’was written and composed by Prof. Vineet Gupta himself.

At the workshop, Sandhu introduced his coffee table book, Saada Sohna Punjab. The book is a compendium of stunning photographs taken during the recent Covid lockdown, illustrating the hitherto unacknowledged natural beauty of different locations of Punjab. The book has beautiful pictures of serene waters of Sutlej, the breathtaking view of confluence of Beas and Sutlej, captivating sights of Dhar Lake, idyllic shots of Mattewara forest, spectacular scenery at Harike Pattan among many other picturesque nature locations around Shahpur Kandi dam, Ranjit Sagar Dam, Thar Lake, Pong Dam and 52 Gate Lake.

Sandhu presented his book to the college which was accepted by Principal Dr. GS Samra and HODs of various departments of the college. Principal Dr GS Samra congratulated Harpreet for his visionary work and said that the book will go a long way in promoting tourism in Punjab.

Prof Simranjit Singh Bains, president of the Eco Navigators Club, said as responsible citizens, its our moral obligation to protect and conserve the environment in every way we can. The stage was managed by Dr Geetanjali Mahajan. Other staff members present on the occasion were Prof Geetanjali Kaushal, Prof Manpreet Kaur.