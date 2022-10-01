Hoshiarpur: Students told to take off kadas, school apologises

Hoshiarpur, September 30
Mount Carmel School, Kakkon, faced a lot of flak from Sikh groups after they allegedly made some students take off kadas before appearing for an examination yesterday. Today, representatives of various Sikh groups held talks with the school management. Police had to visit the school.
The school management eventually issued a written apology. Sikh leaders shared that, since the school administration has apologised, they have decided to let the matter slide this time.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive