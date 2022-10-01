Hoshiarpur: Students told to take off kadas, school apologises

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 30

Mount Carmel School, Kakkon, faced a lot of flak from Sikh groups after they allegedly made some students take off kadas before appearing for an examination yesterday. Today, representatives of various Sikh groups held talks with the school management. Police had to visit the school.

The school management eventually issued a written apology. Sikh leaders shared that, since the school administration has apologised, they have decided to let the matter slide this time.

#Hoshiarpur #Sikhs