Students urged to set goals in life, work hard

Nawanshahr, December 30

On the directives of Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, the Department of School Education has initiated exposure visits for students of Schools of Eminence (SOE). The primary objective is to broaden students’ perspectives, offering them hands-on insights into various professional domains, career counselling, and assistance in charting their pathways towards achieving their goals.

As part of this initiative, senior secondary students from the School of Eminence in Nawanshahr, accompanied by teachers Mamta and Balbir Kaur, undertook an exposure visit to the District Administrative Complex, Nawanshahr, today. During the visit, students explored different branches of the complex, gaining insights into the operations and procedures related to public utility services, welfare schemes, and development projects.

The ADC (General), Rajiv Verma, engaged with the students, shedding light on the responsibilities of administrative officers in maintaining law and order, as well as implementing development projects and welfare schemes. The students, displaying keen interest, actively participated in the interaction, posing queries to the ADC.

Responding to their inquiries, ADC Rajiv Verma encouraged the students to set ambitious goals and pursue them with passion until achievement. He advised them to create a disciplined timetable for their studies. The visit also included a trip to the SSP office, providing the students with a comprehensive exposure to various facets of administrative and law enforcement functions.

