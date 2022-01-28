Students vow to abide by Constitution, remember martyrs

Students vow to abide by Constitution, remember martyrs

Teachers of KMV College salute the Tricolour

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 27

Republic Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at various schools and colleges in the city. Flag hoisting, declamation competition, patriotic songs were sung and among other events were held to mark the day.

Students of St Soldier School during Republic Day celebrations in Jalandhar.

KMV College

Republic Day was celebrated at KMV College with great fervour. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi started the function by hoisting the national flag. In her address, she averred that the Republic Day celebration is dedicated to our brave soldiers and martyrs. Prof. Dwivedi exhorted everyone to remember that many valiant and precious lives had been lost during the freedom struggle and India stands strong amongst all the nations of the world committed to world peace and harmony. She said that every citizen should follow the path and direction given in the constitution in order to make our nation more prosperous, strong and happy. She also made everyone aware about their Fundamental Rights granted to us by our constitution and maintained that along with their rights, the citizens should also remember their duties towards their motherland.

Apeejay School

Apeejay School, Mahavir Marg, observed Republic Day celebrations virtually through Zoom platform. The programme was solemnized by the singing of the National Anthem and the hoisting of the Tricolour. The young compeers, Gunisha, Devina, Sargun and Yadavi wearing the colours of the Tricolour on their faces from grades 1-3, delightfully engaged with the audience. The group song led by Sammanith from grade 9 held the audience enthralled with their poignant rendition. While Pranav Sharma from Class I presented a poem as a tribute to the freedom fighters, Saanvi Aggarwal from Grade III delivered an impressive speech extolling the significance of this day. A theatrical enactment ‘Hamara Savidhan, Hamari Shaan’ was presented as a wake-up call to the youth to cherish the gift of Independence.

DC Collegiate Sr Sec School

DC Collegiate Senior Secondary School under Doaba College, Jalandhar, and the student welfare committee celebrated Republic Day with teaching and non-teaching Staff following the Covid-19 guidelines. Principal Dr Pardeep Bhandari graced the occasion as the chief guest. Dr Bhandari addressed the august gathering and apprised them about the relevance of Republic Day. The students participated in virtual online mode and gave outstanding performances in the form of poems, patriotic songs and dances. Head girl Rashi Rawal and Mitali, student coordinator for literary activities, conducted the show affectively.

Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus

The School of Management, Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus (LKCTC), celebrated the 73rd Republic Day with patriotism and fervour. The Cultural Committee of School of Management organised various Online Events on theme- “My Country, My Expectations” such as poetry competition, e-poster making competition, slogan writing competition and patriotic song competition. The events were conducted to inculcate among students the sense of belongingness towards their country and sober souvenir of the sacrifice of the martyrs who passed away for the country in the freedom movement. Parul Nanda and Anterpreet Kaur were the coordinators of the event. The students across different schools and colleges participated with great zeal and enthusiasm. Sukhbir Singh Chatha, Director, Academic Affairs, commended the Department of Management and highlighted that such events will surely help in imbibing the feeling of patriotism among the students for progressive Nation.

St Soldier Group

of Institutions

St Soldier Group of Institutions celebrated Republic Day with gaiety and patriotic fervor. On the occasion, chairman Anil Chopra, vice chairperson Sangeeta Chopra along with the directors, principals, staff members and students of all colleges saluted the Tricolour hoisting on the campus. The parade was marched by the NCC, NSS of Law College, and school students. The students made tricolor on their faces and in their hands, saluted the martyrs who sacrificed for the country’s freedom by presenting a short drama on life, struggle, and contribution. The students took a vow to always love the country and increase its value. While congratulating everyone on Republic Day, chairman and vice-chairperson gave a message to all to love the country and live together.

HMV College

Principal of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya (HMV) Dr Ajay Sareen was honoured by CM Charanjit Singh Channi at the Republic Day function organised in Jalandhar. Dr Sareen was honoured for her contribution in the field of education, cleanliness, innovation and spreading environment consciousness among the students. Dr Sareen thanked the district administration for this honour. She said HMV always strives for innovation, which is the need of the hour. On the occasion, Dr Anjana Bhatia, Dean, Innovation and Research of the College, was also awarded in recognition of her performance of duty in the field of innovation.

