National Science Day

Students vow to make science part of daily life

Edu institutions hold seminars, discussions on contribution of CV Raman

Students of Eklavya School present science models during National Science Day celebrations in Jalandhar on Monday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 28

Pushpa Gujral Science City celebrated National Science Day in collaboration with Punjab State Council for Science and Technology in virtual mode which was attended by over 100 students from all over the state. The theme of National Science Day 2022 was ‘Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future’. Delivering a talk on ‘Science, Technology and Innovation impacting our day to day life’, Prof Ashok K Ganguli, Deputy Director (Strategy and Planning), Department of Chemistry, IIT-Delhi said that science, technology and innovation play a very important role in the growth of national economy. New technology impacts our daily lives in every field from the cars, cell phones, computers and networks and power. Further, understanding of the genetic code paved way for the development of Moderna’s mRNA vaccine as well as Pfizer-BioNTech’s mRNA vaccine against Covid-19, he added.

Great indian physicist

  • February 28 : On this day, more than 90 years ago, CV Raman discovered the ‘Raman effect’ or the change in the wavelength of light that occurs when a light beam is deflected by molecules. The day has been celebrated as National Science Day since 1987. The theme for this year is “Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for Sustainable Future”.
  • For his discovery, Sir CV Raman was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930. In 1954, the Government of India honoured him with the first Bharat Ratna, its highest civilian award.

Dr Neelima Jerath, Director General, Science City, said called upon the teaching community to motivate students to learn and apply scientific concepts in their daily life so as to ignite their interest in research and innovation. Dr Rajesh Grover, Director, Science City, said that we are all dependant on science and there is no life without science today. An online contest on ‘Best Out of Waste’ was also organised for school students from Class IX to XII. Result of the competition: First prize to Kritika Sharda (Project Name- Mobile charger without electricity), Swami Sant Dass Public School, Jalandhar, second prize to Paramjit Kumar (Project Name: Bio-enzyme a cleaning agent) from Govt. High School, Dona, and third prize to Yashkaran Rattu (Project Name: Doll, Photo frame from old newspaper) from Meritorious School, Jalandhar.

Innocent Hearts School

In the memory of CV Raman on National Science Day today, the students of Innocent Hearts took a pledge to dedicate the projects prepared from their innovative ideas to the needy people of the society. Shrestha Verma designed ‘Gesture Control Cycle Indicator’ so that according to the movement and gesture of the cyclist, the vehicle coming from behind is given an indicator through a small LED on the back of the bicycle. Mantavya of Class X has prepared a ‘Water Pollution Indicator’. With its help, the ph level, oxygen level and purity of the water can be checked. Kunsh Bahri of Class VII has designed ‘Voice Operated Smart Dustbin’ which will tell itself what type of garbage should be thrown in it. Akanksha, a student of Class VII, has designed ‘Noise Pollution Control’, which will tell what is the noise level and what damages can be caused by it. Students told that science plays an important role in our life. Small inventions of science can help people in the society and can make a difference in their daily routine. Four students have also been selected for Inspire Manak Award. Each student has been provided Rs 10,000 cash so that they can prepare their project without any hindrance.

HMV College

A seven-day long Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate Science Week organised at Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya titled ‘Festival of Scope for all Science Communication, Popularisation and its Extension’ concluded on the campus on Monday. Prof Dr Adarsh Pal Vig, Chairman, Punjab Pollution Control Board, was the chief guest. He was welcomed by Principal Prof Ajay Sareen, convener Meenakshi Syal, Dr Neelam Sharma, Dr Seema Marwaha and Dr Anjana Bhatia, coordinators of the event. Prof Sareen said, “Keeping in mind the responsibility towards society and mother earth, HMV has replaced the plastic covered bouquets with green earthen pots and plastic bags with jute bags. Meenakshi Syal said more than 700 students from different schools, colleges and universities participated enthusiastically in this festival. Dr Adarsh Pal Vig asked students to take responsibility of our mother earth and make it pollution free and green. The best college trophy was awarded to HMV and Swami Swatantranand Memorial College, Dinanagar. DAV Public School, BRS, Nagar Ludhiana, won the best school trophy and DAV University, Jalandhar won best University trophy. Dr Neelam Sharma, Coordinator, presented vote of thanks and stage was conducted by Dr Anjana Bhatia.

Eklavya School

Eklavya School Jalandhar celebrated National Science Day among the students. The objective of celebration of this auspicious day is to commemorate the discovery of Raman Effect by Nobel laureate, physicist CV Raman on this day in 1928. JK Gupta, Chairman, Eklavya School, said, “Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman was a physicist from Tamil Nadu. His work in the field of light scattering earned him Nobel Prize for Physics in 1930. This phenomenon was known as ‘Raman Effect’. In 1954, he was honoured with India’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna.” Science educators Bharti, Gaurav and Saurabh along with coordinators Bhawna and Rita organised a Science Exhibition for middle and senior school students to develop interest in students in Science. Seema Handa, Director, said, ”Science experiments promote discovery and learning. Discovering new ideas is an integral part of learning science. It is something that teachers can’t give to students. Students themselves have to discover new ideas and concepts during their search for knowledge”. Many projects were designed i.e. respiratory system, excretory system, giant round about, human eye, smart city, sewage treatment plant, earthquake protector, hand sanitiser, series circuit, windmill, magnetic levitation train, etc. All the participants were given participation certificates.

DIPS College of Education

An online seminar was organised on the occasion of National Science Day at DIPS College of Education, Dhilwan. At the beginning of the seminar, everyone together paid homage to the great scientist remembering Sir CV Raman. Teachers Sukhwinder informed the students about the achievements made by them in the field of science. Science teacher explained the facts related to science to the students in a schematic and logical manner. He said that you think, know that this is science. The teachers told that how the students of B.Ed can increase the interest of the students in science through various models, working models, seminars, workshops, experiments, posters in the coming time. Principal Dr. Mukesh Kumar said that through such seminars, workshops, students’ interest in science increases and they are attracted towards it. Every day new inventions are made in the field of science and science is present all around us. Staff members like Sukhminderveer, Lovely Sharma, Gifty Arora, Navjot Kaur etc. were present on this occasion.

MGN College of Education

Science Club and Red Ribbon Club of MGN College of Education, Jalandhar, celebrated ‘National Science Day’ in the college premises. On this day a health checkup with respect to Body Mass Index and Eyesight testing was done. Around 150 students along with teachers got tested with their BMI and Eyesight. Further, diet, exercise and expert medical interventions were suggested on the basis of the testing. On this occasion, Principal Neelu Jhanji appealed the students to follow healthy life style and take balanced diet. The event was coordinated by Dr Seema Rani. Amongst others, Dr Radha Arora, Dr Meharban Singh, Dr Ravjeet Kaur, Dr Pooja Bhardwaj, Dr Pooja Arora, Dr Seema Rani, Dr Kiran Walia, Surjit Kaur, Shivani Gulati, Geetanjali Mittu, Gaganpreet Kaur, Sakshi Sharma, Maninder Pal Singh, Jaspreet Kaur, Anju, Mamta Rani and Harkamaljit Singh along with all the students witnessed the event.

MLU DAV College

National Science Day was celebrated at MLU DAV College, Phagwara, under the guidance of Dr Kiranjeet Randhawa principal of the college. The National Science Day is celebrated on February 28 every year across the country in the commemoration of discovery of ‘Raman Effect’ by Sir CV Raman. The department of science celebrates this National Science Day every year in the college. A seminar was conducted this year in which students shared their views through poetry, speeches and essay writing. They made beautiful posters too. Dr Randhawa addressed the students that the basic objective of observation of National Science Day is to spread the message of importance of science and its application among the people. We should encourage the people as well as popularise the science and technology. Dr Randhawa appreciated the efforts of the students.

Shiv Jyoti Public School

National Science Day was observed in Shiv Jyoti Public School. Co-associate teachers of Jagriti House Shallu Sood and Sandeep Saini made the students of Classes VII and VIII aware about this day by showing a documentary film on ‘Mangalyaan’. Poem writing activity was also performed by the students on this day. It was technically supervised by Guninder. The activity was performed under the supervision of Rajni Sharma, House Master of Jagriti House and under the guidance of the management and school Principal Neeru Nayyar and Vice Principal Parveen Saili who appreciated the efforts put in by the students and teachers.

