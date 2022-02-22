Students vow to nurture Punjabi maa boli

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 21

Seminars, poster making, slogan writing and poetry recitation competitions marked the International Mother Language Day in various schools and colleges of the region. International Mother Language Day is being observed globally on February 21 to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism. The theme this year is ‘Using technology for multilingual learning: Challenges and opportunities’.

Students of Innocent Hearts College of Education, Eklavya School during International Mother Language Day celebrations

SRT DAV Public School

SRT DAV Public School, Bilga, celebrated International Mother Language Day. On the occasion, Class X students of the school told their peers about the importance of their mother tongue Punjabi. Students of classes VI, VII and VIII of the school displayed their love for Punjabi by singing poetry on this occasion. On this occasion, school Principal Ravi Sharma conveyed his best wishes to the Punjabi teachers Kashmir Kaur, Kashmiro and Naresh Kumari and told the students that Punjabi is a rich language. “It is true that any person can present the thoughts and words of his mind well in his mother tongue only. We connect with our culture through our mother tongue and carry forward this heritage”, she said. The students enthusiastically participated in the function.

A student of Apeejay College of Fine Arts being honoured on the occasion. Tribune photos

Innocent Hearts College of Education

The NSS Unit of Innocent Hearts College of Education celebrated ‘Maa Boli Divas’ with the objective to enrich and preserve the purity and glory of Punjabi language and culture. A pledge taking ceremony was organized in which the educators and student-teachers swore to protect, preserve and transmit their mother tongue for the coming generations in its pure form and to impart their mother tongue by integrating it with culture. Online slogan writing and poster-making competitions were also organised. Through their artistic posters, the student-teachers depicted their love and respect for their mother tongue. Sakshi Thakur and Vishali Arora bagged first prize and Vasudha Khanna achieved second prize in poster making competition. A plethora of slogan writings highlighted the significance and present day relevance of Punjabi language. Nandini Luthra achieved the first prize, Gaganpreet Kaur won second prize and Megha Sharma bagged third prize in slogan writing competition.

DIPS College

On the occasion of International Mother Language Day, DIPS College (co-educational) organised a seminar on Punjabi language of its history and education. In this, DIPS College of Education, DIPS school and GB Public School Dhilwan teachers participated. During the seminar Dr Sardur Singh gave important information on mother language and spoke on the status of Punjabi language. He stressed that to save Punjabi language it is of utmost importance to use it in all aspects as other languages. Prof Lovely Sharma mentioned about Punjabi history and literature related to education. Teachers encouraged students to understand the importance of their mother tongue. They encouraged them not to hesitate while talking in their mother language. Collective efforts is a must to save our language and culture and work for its promotion. Students presented poems and songs dedicated to mother tongue. DIPS School director Dr Lakhwinder Kaur, college co-ordinator Harpreet Kaur, DIPS College of Education, Principal Dr Mukesh Kumar, Professor Reema Pal, Prof Gurpreet Singh, Prof Sukhjinder Singh, Prof Kunal Kumar, Prof Bhawna, Prof Sandeep Kaur, Prof Manjot Kaur, Neha, Renu, Kamalpreet Kaur and other members participated in the seminar.

GNDU Media Department

The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at GNDU Regional Campus, Ladhewali, here today celebrated International Mother Language Day. On this occasion, the students conducted a video vox populi or reactions of the students of various departments. The students were asked whether the younger generation is going away from their mother tongue. Students gave a mixed reaction for this programme. While some admitted that the importance of mother tongue was decreasing, others did not agree and said that they still loved their mother tongue, Punjabi. Dr Namarta Joshi, Head of the Department, said that mother language is part of our identity. “If we ignore our mother tongue, we lose our very existence. Therefore, people and government together should promote our mother language, in which media can play a significant role”, she said.

MLU DAV College

International Mother Lanugage Day was celebrated with great fanfare at MLU DAV College, Phagwara, under the guidance of Dr Kiranjeet Randhawa, Principal of the college. The Punjabi department organised a seminar for staff and students to promote mother language Punjabi. The students gave speeches, sang songs, and made posters. Dr Randhawa said it is important to know the mother tongue for the overall development of the country, “A student who is fluent in his mother tongue can easily learn other languages. Moreover, countries based on languages have made many times more progress than countries based on religion. No country can progress without education and education can be achieved only through language. Education in the mother tongue is yielding better results than any other language in the world. India is a diverse nation and we should be proud of our language diversity. The regional languages collaboratively make a bouquet in which every colour depicts a different language”. Dr. Randhawa praised students for sharing their views. Everyone took an oath that they would not forget their mother tongue.

Hindu Kanya College

International Mother Tongue Day was celebrated by Bhasha Manch of Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala. Jasdeep Kaur, convener, Bhasha Manch, threw light on the composition of Bhasha Manch in each and every college to apprise the students about the importance of their mother tongue. She introduced the student office bearers of Bhasha Manch. Roshan Khera, a well-known literary person and journalist of Punjabi, was the resource person of the occasion. He elaborated on the importance of mother tongue and our culture. Jasdeep Kaur asked puzzles and questions based on Punjabi culture and literature. Principal Dr Archna Garg thanked the resource person for enlightening the students about mother tongue and appreciated the efforts of Bhasha Manch for organising the programme.

