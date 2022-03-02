‘Study in India’ conclave organised

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Government of India’s Diplomatic Conclave for ‘Study in India’ programme was organised in New Delhi, where international students and staff members of Lovely Professional University (LPU) also participated. The event was witnessed by senior officials of Government of India, Ambassadors, senior diplomats from more than 30 countries, along with various other elite guests and senior officers of Edcil (India). Associate Director Nitesh Mahajan, at LPU’s Division of International Affairs, attended the international conclave as one of the panelists. On this occasion, LPU’s international students from Zambia, Zimbabwe, Ghana and Mozambique also performed on India’s famous Punjabi folk dance Bhangra. Nearly 4000 students from 50-plus countries are studying at LPU. The objective of ‘Study in India Diplomatic Conclave’ was also to promote sharing of the best academic and research practices through interactions held for diverse education systems among foreign dignitaries.

Mahashivratri celebrated

Eklavya School celebrated Mahashivratri Mahotsav. On this celebration, Shiv Pooja was conducted with Eklavyan management teams along with students. For the importance of Maha Shivratri, a variety of competitions were conducted in the school campus. The school’s educators have prepared a speech on the importance of Mahashivratri. The Eklavyan juniors danced on Shiv Tandav music with joyful expressions. Everybody enjoyed their performance in the school. The middle class students showed the one-act play on the importance of Mahashivratri Mahotsav in human life. The senior wings of Eklavyan gave the wonderful speech on Lord Shiva and its miracles in human life. Seema Handa (School Management Director) told that Mahashivratri is very significant for people who are on the spiritual path. Komal Arora, Principal, explained that Shivratri, is the darkest day of the month.

National Science Day celebrated

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, organised a special assembly on National Science Day and demonstrations of wonders of science were given to kindergarten enthusiasts. In the special morning assembly, students told the significance of this day and introduced the great scientist of all the time, Sir CV Raman and his Raman effect theory. Puzzles, riddles, rhythmic poem and speech was delivered by the students. The kindergarten also had its own special way to celebrate this day. They witnessed various activities and demonstrations elaborating the magical world of science. President of Group of State Public Schools Dr. Narotam Singh along with Principal Savina Bahl added by saying “Science of today is the technology of tomorrow” and wished everyone Happy National Science Day.

Raman Effect explained

To commemorate the discovery of “Raman Effect” by the renowned Indian Physicist Sir CV Raman Apeejay Institute organised National Science Week for the students of B Tech (CSE) which concluded on Monday. The theme of National Science Day this year was “Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future”. Students participated in the Science Week with great confidence and zeal in various competitions. Various competitions in this week, sought to provide students with an opportunity to express their thoughts on the new technologies and measures for a sustainable future. The students presented their ideas through live working models and projects. Various events organised in the National Science Week were- Mind Craft (Perception Activity), Zenith Viper (Model Display) and Game of Knowledge (Science Quiz Competition). The Winners of the events were: Mind Craft - 1st Position- Anurag Sharda and Robert Antony and 2nd Position- Priyanshu. Zenith Viper- 1st Position- Abishiv Khashu, Tushar and Dimple Kohli, and 2nd Position- Anurag Sharda, Mansi, Manjot Kaur, and Ravi Chauhan. Game of Knowledge - 1st Position- Abishiv Khashu and 2nd Position- Harman Singh. Dr. Rajesh Bagga, Director AIMETC appreciated the students and congratulated the winners.

Webinar on nature of Vedic Shiva

Hoshiarpur: Dayanand Anglo Vedic College, Hoshiarpur, under the patronage of DAV College management president Dr Anoop Kumar and secretary DL Anand organised a webinar on ‘Vedic Shiva’s nature’ on the eve of Mahashivratri. The keynote speaker of the webinar was Dr. Ved Prakash Dindoria, Professor in the Department of Sanskrit, University of Delhi. About 50 participants participated in this webinar. Dr. Dindoriya said in the Vedas, Shiva is a symbol of the benevolent nature of the Supreme Lord. The webinar ended with the concluding remarks of the college Principal Prof (Dr) Vinay Kumar and Vedic Shanti Path.

Students felicitated

Rayat Bahra Group felicitated 8 Mechanical Engineering students studying at Hoshiarpur Campus for designing an electric bike. Giving information in this regard, Campus Director Dr. Chandra Mohan said all the students making e-bikes are completing their mechanical engineering studies in the engineering college. On this occasion Principal Dr HPS Dhami told that all the students worked very diligently and diligently, this e-bike can run up to 55 kms by recharging one time. The special thing about this bike is that it has reverse gear. In-charge of Mechanical Engineering Department, Prof. Gaurav Parashar informed that more projects are being prepared by the students of the department which will set an example in itself. On this success, Group Chairman Gurvinder Singh Bahra congratulated all the students and teachers.