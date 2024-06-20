Sub-junior cricket series: Jalandhar Heights II walk away with title

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 19

The nine-day AGI sub-junior cricket series concluded today with Jalandhar Heights II walking away with the title. The match was played at the T block cricket ground of Jalandhar Heights I. The series was organised by AGI Sports Institute of India.

Batting first, Jalandhar Heights I scored 85 runs with a loss of eight wickets. Deepankar of JH I scored the maximum runs with 33 in 37 balls. Another top batsman Divit Bhandari scored 21 runs in 10 balls. Itishbir scored six runs in 20 balls.

Sidak of JH II took three wickets giving 24 runs. Aarik Angrish and Kerav Beri took one wicket each, giving 14 and 20 runs, respectively. Chasing the target of 85 runs, JH II scored 88 runs with the loss of six wickets.

Sidak scored 31 runs in just 15 balls. Aarsh Pal Singh Thethi scored 16 runs in 10 balls and Suryansh scored 16 runs in 17 balls.

Mannan Gupta of

JH I took two wickets by giving 15 runs. Advitiya also took two wickets by giving 38 runs.

Chief guest Sukhdev Singh, managing director of Agi Infra Limited, distributed certificates and trophies to the winning teams and players, in the presence of Surinder Bhambri, managing director of the Agi sports Institute of India and Major General Arun Khanna.

Divit Bhandari and Deepankar were declared best batsmen of the series.

