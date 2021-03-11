Sudden power cuts, PSPCL notices irk Jalandhar industrialists

Sudden power cuts, PSPCL notices irk Jalandhar industrialists

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 3

Unscheduled power cuts and sudden notices from Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) offices to shut units have always troubled unit owners. Industrialists are now finding themselves on tenterhooks as they don’t know what the future holds for them.

The grim situation is hinting towards more power cuts and messages from PSPCL officials requesting us not to work is affecting us badly. You cannot even imagine how much loss we suffer if we don't work for one day. An industrialist

Last Friday, the industrialists received a message from PSPCL asking them to avoid working on Saturday. The owners obeyed, but they say that there should be a proper scheduled plan, and prior information should be given to them with regard to running their units.

The industrialists are now wary of power cuts in the future. “The grim situation is hinting towards more power cuts and such messages from PSPCL officials requesting us not to work. But this affects us badly. You cannot even imagine how much loss we suffer if we don’t work for one day,” a trader said.

Balram Kapur, an industrialist, said a meeting was held with the PSPCL Chairman in Patiala. “Power cuts have just started. It seems these will continue for a while. But we really hope that this newly formed government will think about us and will not trouble us. No one has given us 100% assurance on this issue,” he said.

He added that the Jalandhar industry suffers a lot even if it doesn’t work for a day. “We have to give wages to the workers on a daily basis even if the unit is not operational,” he informed.

Ravinder Dhir, another unit owner, said in such situations, there must be an alternative day for the industrialists. “Industry band karna koi hal nahee hai’, but it is becoming clear that we will have to face such problems again,” he said.

“Why does the industry always have to suffer. Running our units using generators is also not a feasible option anymore. The price of diesel is skyrocketing so the government must understand our problems,” he said. A PSPCL official requesting anonymity said nothing can be said for now. “Anything can happen. Everything depends on the situation,” he said.

#pspcl

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Jail scandal

2 Punjab ex-DIGs booked for disposing of drugs sans nod

2
Punjab

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

3
World

Supersonic ballet: In New Zealand, helicopter catches rocket free-falling from space

4
Sports

Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures

5
Haryana

Gurugram: Failing to deliver, 4 Ansal directors face arrest

6
Nation

As 3rd foreign firm pulls out, Indian submarine project runs into rough weather

7
Punjab

Days after disciplinary action sought against him, Navjot Sidhu shares encrypted message on Twitter, says time will tell

8
Nation

13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

9
Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

10
Punjab

Punjab students among 2 Indian groups win NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures
Sports

Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot
Sports

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot

Rain brings relief from heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 rehab beds
Punjab

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 drug rehab beds

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60
Punjab

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India
Diaspora

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India

Recreating the ‘bindu’, Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza
Amritsar

Recreating the 'bindu', Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza

When Sunil Dutt’s family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition; was keen that Nargis accompany him to his village in Pakistan
Trending

When Sunil Dutt's family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition in Pakistan

Top News

RBI hikes interest rate by 40 bps to 4.40%

EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; raises CRR by 50 bps

RBI Governor-headed MPC retains its accommodative monetary p...

Sensex, Nifty turn choppy in early trade

Markets go into tailspin after RBI’s rate hike surprise; Sensex, Nifty slump over 2 per cent

Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Ban...

Modi meets PMs of four Nordic countries; focus on bilateral cooperation, regional and global developments

Modi, five PMs of Nordic countries pledge to deepen cooperation; focus on international peace and security

Prime Ministers reaffirm the importance of free trade as a d...

Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row

Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row

Raj Thackeray had urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on lo...

13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

Absconding SHO, 3 other accused arrested

Cities

View All

Drug overdose claims 2 more lives in Tarn Taran

Drug overdose claims 2 more lives in Tarn Taran

Civic body to spend Rs 2.15 crore on sewerage, potable water in Amritsar South

US man gets 'tankhah' for distorting Gurbani

SGPC honours Pakistan Sikh jatha

Will ensure social justice, development: Attari MLA Jaswinder Singh Ramdas

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Malwa contractors threaten to stall projects over cost escalation

11 gangster aides held in less than three weeks

Rain brings relief from heatwave in Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

Unvaccinated children can now attend school in Chandigarh

Covid: Chandigarh tricity sees 33 fresh cases

BMW driver gets remand for mowing down youth in Chandigarh

Residents of two more slum colonies in Chandigarh get eviction notices

After women, Delhi govt announces free bus passes for construction workers

After women, Delhi govt announces free bus passes for construction workers

Man enters classroom, sexually assaults two girls in Delhi; DCW notice to police, EDMC

Jail assistant superintendent held for helping conman in Delhi prison

‘Significant amount’ of rain in North India

Hindus, Muslims celebrate Eid together in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri

Stubble-burning cases see five-fold rise in Jalandhar district

Stubble -burning cases see five-fold rise in Jalandhar district

Car snatching case cracked in Jalandhar, 1 held

304th birth anniversary of Kapurthala state founder Nawab Jassa Singh Ahluwalia celebrated

World Asthma Day: ‘Milk, curd, lassi, banana, rice do not worsen asthma’

Drug overdose? Addict found dead with a syringe in his pocket

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 rehab beds

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 drug rehab beds

Amid controversy, cost of smart road, market project raised

Ludhiana: Man held for impersonation

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

Ludhiana district tops Punjab in maximum accident deaths in lockdown

Covid outbreak at National Law University in Patiala, 46 fresh cases

Patiala's National Law University becomes Covid hotspot with 46 more positive cases

All-round growth will be visible soon: Patiala MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli

Patiala violence big govt failure, says Raja Warring

Patiala: For this doctor, work always comes first, dons PPE kit on Eid

Fatehgarh Sahib: Parshuram Jayanti celebrated with fervour