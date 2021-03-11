Sudden power cuts, PSPCL notices irk Jalandhar industrialists

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 3

Unscheduled power cuts and sudden notices from Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) offices to shut units have always troubled unit owners. Industrialists are now finding themselves on tenterhooks as they don’t know what the future holds for them.

The grim situation is hinting towards more power cuts and messages from PSPCL officials requesting us not to work is affecting us badly. You cannot even imagine how much loss we suffer if we don't work for one day. An industrialist

Last Friday, the industrialists received a message from PSPCL asking them to avoid working on Saturday. The owners obeyed, but they say that there should be a proper scheduled plan, and prior information should be given to them with regard to running their units.

The industrialists are now wary of power cuts in the future. “The grim situation is hinting towards more power cuts and such messages from PSPCL officials requesting us not to work. But this affects us badly. You cannot even imagine how much loss we suffer if we don’t work for one day,” a trader said.

Balram Kapur, an industrialist, said a meeting was held with the PSPCL Chairman in Patiala. “Power cuts have just started. It seems these will continue for a while. But we really hope that this newly formed government will think about us and will not trouble us. No one has given us 100% assurance on this issue,” he said.

He added that the Jalandhar industry suffers a lot even if it doesn’t work for a day. “We have to give wages to the workers on a daily basis even if the unit is not operational,” he informed.

Ravinder Dhir, another unit owner, said in such situations, there must be an alternative day for the industrialists. “Industry band karna koi hal nahee hai’, but it is becoming clear that we will have to face such problems again,” he said.

“Why does the industry always have to suffer. Running our units using generators is also not a feasible option anymore. The price of diesel is skyrocketing so the government must understand our problems,” he said. A PSPCL official requesting anonymity said nothing can be said for now. “Anything can happen. Everything depends on the situation,” he said.

#pspcl