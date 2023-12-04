Sugar mill to start crushing from Dec 6

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 3

Amidst rejection of sugarcane price hike by farmers on Friday, the management of Phagwara Sugar Mill has announced that the mill will become operational from December 6.

The work of crushing sugarcane at the mill will start from December 6. The information was given by unit head Amrik Singh Buttar and General Manager BP Verma who said the work would start on December 4 after the “Akhand Path”.

The official said farmers should come to the sugarcane mill as soon as possible and get a bond so that they do not face any problem while supplying cane to the mill. They should arrange their own labour according to the sugarcane binding.

