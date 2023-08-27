Suicide by brothers: Activist visits family, seeks justice

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 26

Around 10 days after two brothers - Manavjit Singh and Jashanbir Singh - jumped into the Beas following alleged harassment and humiliation by cops, former Congress leader and social activist Mandeep Singh Manna today visited their family here to extend solidarity.

Manna met Jatinder Pal Singh Dhillon, father of the brothers, and appealed for justice for the duo.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Manna said: “The police and government should have acted swiftly in the case. The police should have at least removed the SHO from the department or acted sternly against him. They should have set an example by taking action against the guilty.”

Manna’s visit comes a day after Navdeep Singh, Station House Officer of Division No. 1 police station, was transferred to the Police Lines amidst an ongoing inquiry against him in the case of alleged harassment of Manavjit Singh Dhillon.

Seeking justice, Jatinder Pal Singh Dhillon recently wrote to the state DGP, CM, Governor, Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Chairman of the Human Rights Commission.

