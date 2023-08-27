Suicide by brothers: Activist visits family, seeks justice

Jalandhar, August 26
Around 10 days after two brothers - Manavjit Singh and Jashanbir Singh - jumped into the Beas following alleged harassment and humiliation by cops, former Congress leader and social activist Mandeep Singh Manna today visited their family here to extend solidarity.
Manna met Jatinder Pal Singh Dhillon, father of the brothers, and appealed for justice for the duo.
Speaking to the media on the occasion, Manna said: “The police and government should have acted swiftly in the case. The police should have at least removed the SHO from the department or acted sternly against him. They should have set an example by taking action against the guilty.”
Manna’s visit comes a day after Navdeep Singh, Station House Officer of Division No. 1 police station, was transferred to the Police Lines amidst an ongoing inquiry against him in the case of alleged harassment of Manavjit Singh Dhillon.
Seeking justice, Jatinder Pal Singh Dhillon recently wrote to the state DGP, CM, Governor, Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Chairman of the Human Rights Commission.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Don’t test patience, Punjabis know how to fight back: Mann to Purohit
Did Haryana, Manipur Governors grill BJP govts on Nuh, ethni...
'Shiv Shakti' & 'Tiranga': PM names 2 Chandrayaan sites
Announces Aug 23 as ‘National Space Day’
Centre imposes 20% duty on parboiled rice exports
Move seen as attempt to check rising prices
Haryana seals UP, Rajasthan borders ahead of Nuh yatra
MLA Mamman Khan on notice, told to join probe