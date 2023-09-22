Suicide by Brothers: Court rejects anticipatory bail pleas of SHO, two fellow cops

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 21

A court rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of three cops - Inspector Navdeep Singh, ASI Balwinder Kumar and woman constable Jagjit Kaur - wanted in the suicide case of Dhillon brothers Manavjeet and Jashanbir.

Notably, an FIR was registered against the three cops at Kapurthala in an abetment to suicide case after the brothers - Manavjit Singh Dhillon and Jashanbir Singh Dhillon - jumped into the Beas following alleged harassment by them. Jashanbir’s body was recovered recently, while the body of Manavjit is yet to be traced.

Inspector Navdeep Singh was dismissed from the service a few days after the registration of a case against him. ASI Balwinder Kumar and woman constable Jagjit Kaur, who were also named in the case, had been absconding for almost two weeks.

The three cops had filed an anticipatory bail petition in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Ajaib Singh in Kapurthala. A hearing in the case was held on Tuesday. Woman constable Jagjit Kaur was the first to file an anticipatory bail petition in the court. Soon after, Inspector Navdeep Singh and ASI Balwinder also filed a bail petition. However, their bail pleas were dismissed.

Jatinder Pal Singh Dhillon, father of the two brothers, had sought the arrest of the three cops.