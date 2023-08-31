 Suicide by brothers: SAD, Congress leaders visit family : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • Suicide by brothers: SAD, Congress leaders visit family

Suicide by brothers: SAD, Congress leaders visit family

Seek abetment to suicide case against guilty cops, CBI probe

Suicide by brothers: SAD, Congress leaders visit family

Congress leader Partap Bajwa with Jatinder Pal Singh Dhillon, father of brothers Manavjit Singh and Jashanbir Dhillon, in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 30

Various Opposition leaders, including SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia and Congress leader Partap Bajwa and Sukhpal Khaira, visited the house of two brothers - Manavjit Singh and Jashanbir Singh – who jumped into the Beas after alleged harassment by Jalandhar No. 1 SHO Navdeep Singh and his support staff.

They demanded the registration of an abetment to suicide case against the guilty police officials. Congress leader Sukhpal also demanded a formal statement from the state CM on the issue.

SAD and Congress leaders visited Jatinder Pal Singh Dhillon, father of the brothers, here extending support to the family.

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa visited the family On Tuesday. Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira today met Jatinder Pal Singh Dhillon to condemn the tragic incident.

After the visit to the family, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia tweeted: “The Shiromani Akali Dal demanded the registration of abetment to suicide case against the SHO & other police officials responsible for the suicide of two brothers who jumped into the Beas after one of them was thrashed in the police station after removal and insult of his turban. Instead of taking action on the complaint of a woman filed against her in-laws, SHO Navdeep Singh and other police staff, including lady constable Jiwanjot Kaur and ASI Balwinder Kumar, mercilessly beat up Manavjit Singh Dhillon. His turban was tossed into the air and he was even refused water.”

Congress leader Partap Bajwa, accompanied by Jatinder Pal Dhillon, addressed a press conference yesterday demanding an abetment to suicide case and a CBI enquiry. Bajwa said, “Around 10-12 days after the incident, the bodies of both brothers have not been recovered yet. This is not a suicide. It’s a murder case. It’s abetment to ‘murder’. The youth was only trying to get justice for his friend’s sister. But you (police) humiliate him, lay hands on his turban and get it removed.”

In his appeal to the CM, Bajwa said: “You should have come here. The SHO should have been arrested and he should have been dismissed from the service. Neither any minister nor MP visited the family. The CM could have at least called the family.” Bajwa said the Congress’ was with the family. He also exhorted the CM to handover the case to the CBI.

Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira tweeted: “I’m extremely saddened by the suicide/deaths of two brothers on August 17 due to extreme humiliation by SHO Navdip & staff of Division No.1 police station in Jalandhar, but no action against police officers responsible for their gruesome deaths! We @INCPunjab demand a statement from @BhagwantMann who is also Home Minister why no justice? Is this your standard of good law & order in Punjab? Why do you hang the pic of Baba Sahib Ambedkar if you don’t implement the rule of law in Punjab? Why’s the @DGPPunjabPolice silent on such police brutality? All these questions need answers.”

