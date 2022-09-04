Sukhbir Badal, Dr Daljit Cheema appear in court

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 3

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and general secretary Dr Daljit Singh Cheema today appeared in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), Hoshiarpur, Rupinder Singh in the case of allegedly committing forgery while amending and submitting constitution of the party to statutory authority.

Both leaders appeared in the court along with their counsel advocate HS Dhami, Satnam Singh Kaler and Harjotkamal Singh. After hearing arguments of the lawyers of both sides, the next date of hearing has been fixed for September 13.