Sukhbir Badal, Dr Daljit Cheema appear in court

Hoshiarpur, September 3
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and general secretary Dr Daljit Singh Cheema today appeared in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), Hoshiarpur, Rupinder Singh in the case of allegedly committing forgery while amending and submitting constitution of the party to statutory authority.
Both leaders appeared in the court along with their counsel advocate HS Dhami, Satnam Singh Kaler and Harjotkamal Singh. After hearing arguments of the lawyers of both sides, the next date of hearing has been fixed for September 13.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nitish to visit Delhi to forge Opposition unity
Expected to meet Kejriwal, OP Chautala
Ahead of poll, BJP-JJP panel to sort out 'friction points'
JJP minister Babli had accused govt of graft
After Punjab, poll bug bites Himachal Pradesh doctors
Two specialists resign, another on his way out, record 12 wo...
VK Bhawra shifted, Gaurav Yadav to continue as officiating Punjab DGP
Former DGP posted Chairman of Punjab Police Housing Corporat...