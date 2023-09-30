 Sukhpal Khaira’s arrest: Bholath MLA not new to run-ins with law enforcement agencies : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • Sukhpal Khaira’s arrest: Bholath MLA not new to run-ins with law enforcement agencies

Sukhpal Khaira’s arrest: Bholath MLA not new to run-ins with law enforcement agencies

Sukhpal Khaira’s arrest: Bholath MLA not new to run-ins with law enforcement agencies

Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira addresses mediamen. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, September 29

The arrest of Congress leader and Bholath legislator Sukhpal Khaira from his house at Chandigarh by the Punjab Police has prompted state’s various Opposition parties to launch a tirade against the AAP. This also felt much like a deja vu moment.

Controversy’s baby, firebrand leader Sukhpal Khaira has previously faced cases and arrests multiple times. Often registration of cases coincide with him being vocal about the current situation of politics under the then ruling dispensations.

He has often been among a few leaders, who speak about certain issues that no one else addresses.

Khaira has regularly spoken against people, including a bevy of state’s senior political leaders like his oldest constituency rival Bibi Jagir Kaur and Congress leader Rana Gurjit Singh. He had constantly taken on the then SAD and Congress governments and their CMs during his tenure in the party and the AAP.

Ever since the formation of the AAP government in the state, Khaira has been among the most vocal critics of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the ruling dispensation.

Ironically, the case in which he was presently arrested was filed against him in 2015 during the tenure of the SAD government in Punjab.

Khaira has alleged it was a false case registered to target him by the then government. He also said that the 2015 NDPS Act case had already been quashed by the Supreme Court.

In a statement, the AAP retorted that the SIT probing the matter had found enough evidence to prove Khaira’s alleged involvement in the case.

Incidentally, cases against Khaira have mostly added to his popularity.

On November 11, 2021, Khaira was arrested on money laundering charges by the ED. He served 78 days sentence at the Patiala Central Jail in this connection.

Released 22 days before the Assembly elections, Khaira won from the Bholath constituency with a margin of over 9,000 votes. As many as 37,254 votes were cast in his favour.

Other previous cases against Khaira include, brief detention in May 2020 by the police when he was at the Desh Bhagat Yaadgar Hall to hold a candle march in support of kabaddi player Arvinderjit Singh Pehalwan in Jalandhar.

Thirty persons, including Khaira, were booked under Section 188 of the IPC and 31(2) of the Disaster Management Act and 3(2) of the Epidemic Disease Act for organising candle march without prior permission.

Khaira was booked in April this year on a complaint by Kapurthala SDM Sanjiv Sharma, which was sent to CM and Chief Secretary, under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 500 (punishment for defamation) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Another case was registered against him in connection with his ancestral family land dispute. During majority of his run-ins with the law enforcement agencies, Khaira’s son Mehtab Khaira held the fort during his father’s absence.

#Congress #Punjab Police #Sukhpal Khaira

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

FIR against Gurpatwant Pannun for threatening to disrupt Cricket World Cup

2
Jalandhar

Viral video of social media influencer creating a reel on police vehicle sparks row

3
Punjab

High Court allows anticipatory bail to Sukhbir Badal, Sumedh Saini, Paramraj Umaranangal in Kotkapura, Behbal Kalan firing cases

4
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance teams raid various places in search of Manpreet Badal

5
World

Amid standoff, Justin Trudeau says Canada still committed to building closer ties with India

6
Bathinda

Punjab Congress leaders Raja Warring, Partap Bajwa not allowed to meet arrested Sukhpal Khaira at Fazilka

7
Chandigarh

Farmers' protest: Traffic on Chandigarh-Ambala highway restored

8
India

Problem is with 'permissive' Canadian attitude to terrorists: Jaishankar

9
Trending

Pakistani politicians slap, kick each other during live TV debate over Imran Khan

10
Trending

Air India passenger suffers serious burns after crew accidentally spills 'coffee'; airline apologises

Don't Miss

View All
Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students
Jalandhar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

Top News

Have a problem with ‘permissive’ Canadian attitude to terrorists, extremists: S Jaishankar

Have a problem with ‘permissive’ Canadian attitude to terrorists, extremists: S Jaishankar

Blinken asks India to join Canadian investigation

Serious about close ties with India: Justin Trudeau

Serious about close ties with India: Justin Trudeau

Retain 18 years as age of consent, tinkering not advisable: Law panel

Retain 18 years as age of consent, tinkering not advisable: Law panel

58 killed, over 100 injured as two blasts rock Pakistan mosques

58 killed, over 100 injured as two blasts rock Pakistan mosques

Criminal Nexus: Mining mafia thrashes constable, flees with seized dumper in Firozpur Jhirka

Criminal Nexus: Mining mafia thrashes constable, flees with seized dumper in Firozpur Jhirka


Cities

View All

Traffic goes for a toss as farmers block NH at Lalru

Traffic goes for a toss as farmers block NH at Lalru

Immigration racket busted, duped people of Rs 35 crore

Drug Control Officer booked in graft case

DAV College student Palak does city proud

Man held for molesting minor sisters

Delhi unveils anti-pollution plan, 13 hotspots identified

Delhi unveils anti-pollution plan, 13 hotspots identified

Delhi jewellery shop heist solved, two held

Massive fire at Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi

Rush for plastic surgery at India’s first trans-OPD

Four police stations to get new buildings in Gurugram

Administration to seal Phagwara sugar mill for non-payment of cane growers’ dues

Administration to seal Phagwara sugar mill for non-payment of cane growers’ dues

Huge quantity of plastic carry bags seized from two factories in Jalandhar

Eight booked on charge of former sarpanch’s murder

Woman murdered in Kartarpur

Illegal mining: JCB machine, trailers seized during raids

Traffic police to deploy speed radars on mishap-prone roads

Traffic police to deploy speed radars on mishap-prone roads

Vendor gets 20-year RI for raping minor

Train services remain hit as farmers’ protest enters Day 2

Three arrested for brutally killing man in Machhiwara

11-yr jail in drug case

Development Authority rejects 212 illegal colonies

Development Authority rejects 212 illegal colonies

Minister visits Aviation Club

Punjabi varsity students protest, seek release of re-evaluation results

Blood donation drive in college

4 peddlers land in police net