Sultanpur Lodhi girl Chahat ranks 30th in HCS (Judicial) exam

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 19

Chahat Dhir, a native of Sultanpur Lodhi, who recently got married to a Jalandhar-based businessman, has secured 30th rank in the Haryana Civil Services (Judicial) exam in General Category. Dhir, 27, is currently pursuing her PHD under the supervision of Dr Mona Goel, Department of Law, Guru Nanak Dev University, Regional Campus, Laddhewali.

She attributed her success to the support and positive encouragement by her husband and parents. She said it was her consistent and focused efforts which helped her crack the exam.

She said the notification regarding the Mains exam was delayed due to some reasons, and it was finally out in January but by then her marriage was fixed. “While everyone in the house was busy with marriage preparations, I used to be in my room glued to my books”, she added. She said it was her marriage on September 3 and her interview was on September 14.

She said she really is indebted to her parents as this was not possible without their support and guidance. “They never pressured me to do anything, and always motivated me to follow my passion”, said Chahat, adding that she only took admission in law because she wanted to get rid of science.

“I was a non-medical student in school and before I passed class XII, I realised science was not my cup of tea. I had an interest in social studies, besides, I also wanted to fulfill the dream of my father, who always wanted to be a lawyer but had to drop his studies midway owing to some personal reasons. So, I decided to pursue law,” she said.

Sharing her success mantra, Chahat said aspirants should remain focused towards their goal. Besides, she also emphasised that having a plan B is a must. She said before she started preparing for the judiciary exam, she had also cleared UGC NET-JRF.