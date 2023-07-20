Sultanpur Lodhi MLA, volunteers rebuild bundh

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, July 19

Sultanpur Lodhi Independent MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh, who was recently booked for allegedly demolishing a bundh along Bein at Bharoana village in Sultanpur Lodhi, got the bundh reconstructed with the help of hundreds of volunteers.

Rana Inder Partap had already announced that he would himself get the bundh reconstructed once water from flooded villages of Lohian and Sultanpur Lodhi would flow towards Bein and further towards the Beas.

“After the water level receded by 3-4 feet, villagers and the entire community got together to rebuild the bundh. We started the work in the morning and were able to complete it by evening,” he said.

The bundh was demolished up to 10 feet. Rana Inder Partap kept standing at the site till all sandbags arrived, filled up, stacked in iron meshes and lowered inside the water stream to plug it. “Tomorrow, we will again work at the bundh to further strengthen it and give compaction using the machinery,” Rana said.

Rana Inder Partap is said to have got quickly plugged the Bharoana bundh as the Beas is in spate at Sultanpur Lodhi. This bundh at Bharoana is crucial as water flows from more flooded site. “Had it not been filled today, there had been a threat that Beas and Bein waters could flow towards villages,” said a senior official from Kapurthala.

Rana Inder Partap said: “Punjab officials are not being able to handle floodwaters effectively. I fail to understand why they are not opening the gates at Harike. An advance bundh at Ahli Kalan village got damaged today, raising more concerns for Sultanpur Lodhi residents.”

