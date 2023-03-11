Sultanpur Lodhi to get 250 CCTVs connected with ICCC

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, March 10

Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal and Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Friday reviewed the smart city projects for the holy city, Sultanpur Lodhi, with an aim to enable the devotees to pay obeisance at the religious places.

In a meeting convened at the District Administrative Complex with officials from various departments, the MP asked the officials to expedite work on the sewerage treatment plant project, which is under construction.

The MP and the DC said that with the completion of Smart City project, the holy city would be developed as a model city across the country. He also asked the departments to make new proposals for the comprehensive development of the city. Sarangal stated that the projects under the Smart City project are on in full swing and that officials have been asked to personally monitor the projects.

To wipe out the possibility of the mixing of sewerage water with potable water, the Punjab Government has chalked out a Rs 14.15 crore-project. Under that all old water supply, pipes are to be changed in the city.

Besides, he also said that under the Smart City project, 310-KW solar power capacity panels have been installed in the city. Talking about the safe city projects, the DC said that 250 CCTVs would be installed, which would be connected with the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC). These cameras would also include the Automatic Number Plate Reading (ANPR) cameras to keep an eye on the traffic.