Summer activities at Innokids

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Across Innokids of five schools of Innocent Hearts (Green Model Town, Loharan, Nurpur Road, Cantt Jandiala Road and Kapurthala Road) various summer based activities for the classes discoverers, scholars, learners and explorers was organised. Activity 'Refreshing summer' for class discoverers and scholars and 'Mango delicacy' for class learners and explorers were conducted. In these activities, children were informed about the consumption of fruits and their juices in the rising heat. Information about the delicious fruit mango and various dishes made from mango was also given. They were also taught how to make lemonade. In the classes, the teachers told the children that watermelon, litchi, grapes, orange all fruits are eaten in summer. These fruits are not only healthy, but the consumption of the juice of these fruits protects us from dehydration and also helps in controlling the body temperature in summer. They informed the children about different varieties of mangoes and they could make many delicious dishes like smoothie, ice cream, mango cheese cake and mango shake. Teachers told the children that they should consume more water during the summer season.

Felicitation ceremony at ST Soldier

St. Soldier Group of Institutions organised felicitation function 'Our pride' to congratulate toppers of 10+2 CBSE (New Delhi). Chairman of the group Anil Chopra and Vice Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra participated in the function. They congratulated and honoured the toppers of medical, non-medical, commerce and humanities. Vice Chairperson Chopra announced that more than 156 students scored more than 90 per cent and 300+ students scored more than 80 per cent. Chopra also announced that these students would be offered scholarships and benefits under Master Rajkanwar Chopra Scholarship of Rs 2 crore programme. Students, while expressing their gratitude towards parents and teachers said that the credit of their success goes to the parents and school management.

Workshop on Business Simulation

Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus in its endeavor to provide quality education to its management students organised a one-day workshop on 'Business Simulation'. It is one of the latest methods of providing theoretical as well as practical knowledge to the students of management followed by IIM’S and Top Business schools across the world. The resource person for this workshop was Aashish Kumar (Alumni of IIM Indore and Director of Biziga Solutions Private Limited). The workshop was coordinated by Dr.Inderpal Singh and Dr .Sonu Dua.

Skill enhancement classes at Apeejay

Apeejay College of Fine Arts organised free-of-cost classes in classical and contemporary dances. The students learnt about various techniques of classical dance and the hip-hop dance form and also understood the nuances of Bollywood dance forms. Dr. Ranjana Chabra, Head, Department of Dance, taught students the importance of expressions and how one conveys the thought to the audience sheer through eyes and act. The students also learnt Guru Vandana along with the sanskrit shlokas. Dr. Mickey Verma and Hitin taught students the forms of Bollywood like hip-hop, wacking on contemporary and Bollywood songs.The students attended these classes with great enthusiasm and were very happy and full of positive energy in these dance classes. After three weeks of skill enhancement classes, the students will also perform on stage. Principal Dr. Neerja Dhingra expressing her views said that dance is not just entertainment but also it makes one's thoughts positive, and one remains physically and mentally healthy. She added that in the modern era, there are many opportunities available to establish oneself professionally in the field of dance.

PCM SD begins New academic session

PCM SD Senior Secondary Collegiate School initiated the new academic session 2023-24. A havan was performed in the school premises. The ceremony was observed to invoke the blessings of the almighty so that the new session can begin afresh with a healthy start on the note of optimism. Principal Prof (Dr.) Pooja Prashar, the school In-charge Sushma Sharma and the members of faculty made offerings to the holy fire, after which the prasad was distributed.

Students pass with flying colours

The students of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya cleared the Sector Skill Council Exam with flying colours. The students of PG Department of Mass Comm. and Video Production (B.Voc. Journalism and Media) and PG Department of Multimedia passed various qualification packs of Media and Entertainment Skill Council, New Delhi. These levels were Correspondent, Lighting Director Editor in Chief and Graphic Designer. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen congratulated the students. She told that the students get themselves certified from Sector Skill Council under B.Voc courses.

Book Bank distributes free books

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya Collegiate Sr. Sec. School organises Book Bank every year at the commencement of the new session which operates under the aegis of the Department of Student Welfare. As the new session has commenced, KMV Book Bank has put up an exhibition of books of all subjects in order to facilitate the students. Principal Prof. (Dr.) Atima Sharma Dwivedi averred that KMV's Book Bank is operational throughout the year. Students deposit the syllabus-oriented books of their previous classes in the Book Bank and those who want to use the books can collect them from the Book Bank without a need to buy them. Moreover students also become aware of their duties as responsible citizens.