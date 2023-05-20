Summer camp at Police DAV School

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: A summer camp is being organised for the pre-primary wing of Police DAV Public school. On the first day, the children came dressed in colourful clothes and were welcomed by the teachers dressed as Disney characters. The children enjoyed a number of activities like swimming or splash, games, movie and also enhanced their creativity by doing craft work. The teachers enacted a story as Disney characters and gave the message to the students to keep the surroundings clean. The children enjoyed a lot and danced with their teachers. The children were also given refreshment which they relished. The camp is being organised under the supervision of Savita Sharma.

Cambridge students get scholarships

Cambridge International School (Co-Ed) gave scholarships its students who had performed well in the CBSE Class X and XII board examination and invited their parents to share the momentous occasion. Among the Ekamjot of grade X who had scored 98.6 per cent, topped the school and had secured third position in the district got the top award. A lunch was organised by the school management in the honour of these students and parents. Chairman Nitin Kohli, Vice Chairman Deepak Bhatia, Vice President Parth Bhatia applauded all the students for scaling new heights in the result. Principal Harleen Mohanty appreciated the achievers.

Girl wins Arithmetic Genius Contest

Myra Gaba, a student of Swami Sant Dass Public School, Phagwara, was adjudged as the champion of Class 3 at the 7th Edition of SIP Arithmetic Genius All India Inter School Contest 2022. Conducted by SIP Abacus India, the contest was open for the students of grades 1 to 5 and was held in four rounds- school, locality, state and national. As the champion of class 3, Myra Gaba was rewarded with a trophy and prize money of Rs. 10,000 at the state-level competition and Rs. 25,000 for being the National Champion. School Principal Anju Mehta and Vice Principal Davinder Kaur congratulated Myra and her proud parents on her achievements.

INVESTITURE CEREMONY at school

Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr Sec School was elated to welcome newly-chosen Students Council in investiture ceremony. The event was presided over by the school Principal, Priyanka Sharma. The office-bearers were conferred with badges and sashes. Donning the mantle of accountability, they pledge to bestow their duties to the best of abilities. Abhinav Budhia of XII Commerce was chosen as Head Boy,Madhav of XII Humanities as Vice Head Boy, Mitali of XII Humanities as Head Girl, Mannat of XII Commerce as Vice Head Girl, Harman of XII Humanities and Gurtal Singh of XII Commerce as sports captains. House Captains ,Vice Captains and Prefects of Gandhi House,Tagore House, Patel House and Luxmi House were also appointed.