Summer camp at Swami Sant Dass

Jalandhar: The students of classes 1-8 of Swami Sant Dass Public School indulged in fun-filled creative and relaxing activities at a 10-day summer camp organised during the summer vacation. The students tested and enhanced their skills in art, craft, dance, music and sports. The hallmark of the camp was pottery in which the students learnt to make pots from clay on traditional wheel and got a chance to connect with an ancient art form.

Eklavya holds Pol Science activity

Eklavya School conducted various academic activities. Chairman JK Gupta said, “Political science writing asks questions that help us analyse various kinds of political problems, questions and puzzles and to advance informed, well-researched and substantive arguments.” Teacher Sunita Wadhawan conducted lab sessions for senior school students of Plus Two classes. Class 12 students performed activities based on India’s present political scenario. Principal Komal Arora said it was about the “social production of an effect that determines the capacities, actions, beliefs or conduct of actors.”

Lyallpur Khalsa holds movie mania

The Literary and Movie Club of School of Management of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus organised ‘Movie Mania’ for the students of management department. The club screened a movie titled ‘Sully’ in the college premises. This is an American biographical drama film directed by Clint Eastwood and written by Todd Komarnicki, based on the 2009 autobiography Highest Duty by Chesley B ‘Sully’. The film follows the emergency landing of US Airways flight 1549 on the Hudson river in which all 155 passengers and crew survived. The coordinators for the event were Ruchi Gulati and Manjot Kaur.

State public students visit post office

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, organised a visit to the post office for the kids of the school. They were told about the importance of post cards and post offices which are a part and parcel in today’s hi-tech world. The kids learnt a brand new form of communication which they liked. Principal Savina Bahl felt glad to see the students learn one more mode of effective communication.

Shiv Jyoti organises Summer camp

Shiv Jyoti Public School organised a summer camp. It gave them an opportunity to learn new skills. Students from classes I to VIII enthusiastically participated in different activities. This summer camp aimed at keeping the students engaged and provided them with a platform to explore and express their creativity, in any form. Principal Parveen Saili lauded the efforts of the students and the teachers on the achievement.

Project on endangered species

Twelve students of Swami Sant Dass Public School participated in an international collaborative project on ‘Endangered species’ which was conducted under the guidance of Principal Dr Sonia Mago. The students from classes X, XI and XII (medical stream) interacted with students from France, Slovenia and Italy. The project started in April with a logo contest in which the school got the first position. Four countries participated in the event. The students who represented the school from Class XII were Misthi, Money Karan, Kunal Sood, Ashima, Khushi and Mehek from XI-B, Aashna, Sana and Darkita.