Sunidhi Chauhan mesmerises students

Our Correspondent

Phagwara,November 7

Bollywood’s versatile singing sensation, Sunidhi Chauhan, cast a spell on the students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) with her enchanting melodies, leaving a crowd of thousands thunderstruck. It was the first live edition of Coke Studio Bharat after the COVID-19 pandemic. The event featured not only Sunidhi Chauhan but also Rashmeet Kaur. The campus was taken by a three-hour-long singing storm as Sunidhi Chauhan captivated the audience with her sweetly husky voice.

Performing on the Baldev Raj Mittal Unipolis stage, the acclaimed artist delivered an energetic and heartfelt performance, enthralling the students with her popular numbers. The atmosphere was electric as the students sang and danced along, fully immersed in the soulful renditions of their favourite songs.

Expressing her appreciation for the students’ soulful singing and their enthusiastic participation, Sunidhi Chauhan stated, “I would love to perform at the LPU stage again for these lovely students.” She also advised the students to prioritize their studies while encouraging them to dream big and strive for their goals.

Sunidhi Chauhan’s arrival at LPU’s campus, as part of the Coke Studio Bharat Concert Series, created a wave of excitement among the audience of over 30,000 students. The acclaimed singer, a multiple-time Filmfare award nominee and awardee, showcased her incredible range and versatility, As the show approached its end, the audience yearned for more, profoundly impacted by Sunidhi Chauhan’s talent and charisma. Her performance at the LPU campus will undoubtedly be etched in history as one of her greatest shows, which the students of LPU will continue to cherish.

#Bharat #Bollywood #Lovely Professional University LPU #Phagwara