Super sucker machines to keep Phagwara clean: MC

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, September 8

While giving details of the important decisions taken by the Phagwara Municipal Corporation for public welfare in the past three months, MC Commissioner Dr Nayan Jassal said here today that the de-silting of sewer lines and the cleanliness of the entire city with super sucker machines would be done in 20-25 days considering repeated sewerage-related complaints of residents of the city.

She said it would require a budget of about Rs 35 lakh and a proposal had been sent to the government for approval in this regard. Dr Jassal said the civic body had requested the state government to grant permission for sewerage maintenance work at its own level, because till date the maintenance of sewerage had been done by the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Phagwara.

She said the civic body (Phagwara) would purchase a jetting machine, two sludge engines and two de-silter Tata aces at its own level for cleaning the sewerage, therefore the problems of sewerage can be resolved at the earliest. A detailed proposal in this regard has been sent to the government.

She said according to the policy of Punjab Government, an agreement for the maintenance of parks would be done at Rs 2 per square/ per month. In this regard, a proposal has been sent to the government in the form of a resolution. All Park Welfare Societies and Resident Welfare Associations of Phagwara city are requested that whenever the resolution is approved, action should be taken in this regard by coordinating with the MC.

The Commissioner said an estimate of Rs 47 lakh for repairing 112 parks of the civic body had been prepared and sent for the approval of the government. With the funds, all the parks would be repaired (grills, gates, lights, etc) and machinery worth Rs 2 lakh would also be purchased for maintenance of parks. She said the civic body had purchased 1 Hopper Tipper (10 cubic meter) this week for the cleanliness of the city and 1 Bolero car had also been ordered for the office staff as they do not have any vehicle to visit fields.

She said at present, there were 11,600 streetlights and a proposal of Rs 48 lakh had been sent to the government for installation for new ones.