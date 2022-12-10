Supporters of Amritpal create ruckus at gurdwara

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 9

A group led by Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh has been travelling to various gurdwaras in Kapurthala for the past two days.

During the visit, his supporters broke the furniture at a gurdwara in Biharipur village in protest against the seating arrangement. Amritpal Singh said placing any seating at the level of Guru Granth Sahib was unacceptable.

He questioned the practice of having chairs in the room where the holy book was kept in gurdwaras. As it meant people would sit at the level of the holy book or higher than it. A video which has gone viral on social media purportedly shows supporters of Amritpal taking out furniture from inside the gurdwara and breaking it after taking it outside.