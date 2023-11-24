Surendra Lamba is Hoshiarpur SSP

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 23

Surendra Lamba, a 2013-batch IPS officer, today took charge as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hoshiarpur. Before this he was SSP of Sangrur.

Talking to reporters after assuming charge, he said maintaining the law and order situation here will be his priority. He said that no criminal element would be allowed to raise head and the problems of the common people would be resolved quickly and on priority basis. He advised the residents to register their complaints in the concerned police station or post and only if they were not heard there then they should approach the SSP office.

