Surface engineering is sub-discipline of mechanical engineering: Experts

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, February 23

IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) organised a week-long online refresher programme on ‘Surface engineering and coating,” which concluded here yesterday.

At the closing of the event, Vikas Garg, Vice-Chancellor and Secretary, Department of Technical Education and Industrial Training, said, “Knowledge and idea sharing is important for technical education institutes. It is much helpful for improving institutions. It is a transformation circle.”

“Doing so, it not only enhances knowledge of particular subject experts, but also provides information about latest developments in other institutions. Even more important is to take feedback after organising an academic programme and make corrections in the future,” he added.

Experts shared that surface engineering was the sub-discipline of mechanical engineering. “The surface phase of a solid interacts with the surrounding environment. This interaction can degrade the surface phase over time,” experts said.

“Environmental degradation of the surface phase over time can be caused by wear, corrosion, fatigue and creep. Corrosion of metals due to materials corrosion in building structures, bridges, chemical plants, offshore platforms, power plants, ships, pipelines for transportation of hydrocarbon, electrical and electronics components costs approximately Rs 24,000 crore to India,” experts added.

“It is estimated that corrosion-related costs can be reduced by more than 30 per cent. It can be done through development and use of better corrosion control technologies. Corrosion control measures, include corrosion inhibitors, cathodic protection and coatings. Therefore, the development of wear and corrosion protection systems is an important topic from both engineering and an economic perspective,” experts said.

The Dean, Academics, IKGPTU, Prof Vikas Chawla, was the programme coordinator. He said the online programme provided information to researchers, faculty members and students about the basics of the subject, its practice and proper use in better research work. The Vice-Chancellor, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Technical University, Bathinda, Prof Buta Singh Sidhu was also the guide of the programme.

Technology scientists, researchers and teachers from educational institutions across the country participated in the online programme as subject experts. The programme was attended by 100 participants, who were also given 50 questions for the test. They also shared the feedback form.

Prof PK Desai, president, ISTE, Prof Harpreet Singh, IIT Ropar, Dr Rajneesh Arora, Managing Director, ACET, Amritsar, Dr Neeraj Bala, NITTTR, Chandigarh, Dr HN Shah, Gandhinagar Institute of Technology (Gujarat), Dr Subhash Kamal, MGM College of Engineering and Technology Mumbai (Maharashtra), and others were the main resource persons of the programme.

The programme management team, including Dr Neel Kanth Grover, Dean (Student Welfare), Asst Prof Deepak Goel, and Deputy Controller (Academic Departments) Dr Nitya Sharma, were present during the online closing ceremony of the event.